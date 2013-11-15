Avoid the Stress of Holidays with Elizabeth Avenue West

San Antonio, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/15/2013 -- Online shopping retailer Elizabeth Avenue West Company (http://www.ElizabethAvenueWest.com) (http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FmHjSUkxX3U ) has taken the anxiety out of holiday shopping.



Customers of the San Antonio-based retailer can avoid running in circles to try and save money, and stretching their dollars as best as they can. The retailer allows customers to do everything from one site and have all the options that the brick and mortar retailers offer.



With Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and Small Business Saturday right around the corner, the retailer is poised to make a big splash this holiday season. The site is built with the consumer and the busy shopper in mind. The Company offers:

- Free Shipping on purchases!

- Some of the lowest prices on all products!



****No Payment & No Interest for 6 months****



- For every gift card purchased, an additional $5.00 loaded for the gift recipient!

- Elite online support and concierge service to assist customers with their shopping needs.



The retailer has one of the largest selections of electronics, toys, and computer equipment and with their friendly staff they provide one of the very best online shopping experiences. One stop shopping is their model. They provide the latest products in: Adults, Apparel, Art, As Seen on TV, Auto, Luggage, Bags, Bath & Bedding, Cell Phones, Collectibles, Electronics, Health & Beauty, Gadgets, Fragrance, and much MORE! Designed for the most discerning of customers with over a million products to choose from.



When asked why the Elizabeth Avenue West Company is different, Founder and CEO, Leon Wilson said, “Elizabeth Avenue West is more than product; it is about service and understanding its customers. With no minimums on shipping and free financing on all purchases for 6 months, flexibility in shopping has never been easier. In addition to all that, the company gives back on all gift cards purchased. By adding $5.00 to each and every gift card sold, the company just further enhances the customer experience. We want our customers to avoid the stress of holidays.”



The Holiday Season should be about joy, fun, friends, and family, not frustration. Elizabeth Avenue West’s goal is to be the very best Santa Claus this holiday season and they seem to be on the right track. The company has been around since 2007 and continues to impress! The Elizabeth Avenue West Company is a proud member of the Better Business Bureau (BBB).