Avoid These 6 Common Summer Plumbing Issues

Commerce, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/13/2020 -- Although many public parks and recreation areas have reopened in Michigan, some families are opting for staycations that include backyard water fun, fire pits, movie nights, virtual parties and more.



This increased family togetherness is great, but it also can wreak havoc on home plumbing systems. Homeowners in need of an affordable, reliable plumbing repair services in West Bloomfield or nearby can trust the team at Matheson Heating, Air & Plumbing to get the job done quickly and efficiently.



Common summer plumbing problems include:



1. Blocked Toilets: More time at home means more trips to the bathroom, which increases the risk of blocked or overflowing toilets. Make sure everyone uses only the amount of toilet paper needed and never flushes items such as baby wipes or feminine hygiene products down the toilet.



2. Garbage Disposal Clogs: Summer simply isn't summer without outdoor barbecuing. But when it's time to clean up, avoid clogging the garbage disposal. Never put bones, corn cobs, melon rinds, fruit pits, grease or oil in the garbage disposal.



3. Washing Machine Overload: The family washing machine is a workhorse during summer. To prevent blockages and overflows, opt for smaller loads instead of overstuffing the machine.



4. Sump Pump Problems: To prevent heavy summer rainstorms from flooding the basement, make sure the sump pump is in good working order. Matheson specializes in installing, repairing and maintaining sump pumps.



5. Hot Water Heater Woes: All of these extra showers, baths and loads of laundry can be hard on the hot water heater, too. Make sure it's up to the task.



6. In-Ground Sprinkler Challenges: Check the built-in outdoor sprinkler system for leaks and damaged sprinkler heads. Even small leaks can waste lots of water over the course of the summer.



