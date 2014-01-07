Avoid Winter Boredom with the Help of Bella's Bouncies and Their Party Rentals

Chicago, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/07/2014 -- Life tends to slow down once the holiday season is over and cabin fever can quickly set in. "Schools, churches, organizations and anyone looking to offer entertainment during the long, dreary winter months should consider party rentals as they are a great way to bring people together for an afternoon or evening of enjoyment and the price is very reasonable," Mark Mazzola of Bella's Bouncies proclaims.



Plan a fun filled day for a group of scouts or bring church members together to break up the monotony and allow everyone to have some fun outside, even when the weather is cold. Thanks to the package deals offered through Bella's Bouncies, hosting an amazing event without breaking the bank becomes easier. Many choose a package along the lines of the moonwalk package, which comes with a moonwalk; a cotton candy, popcorn or snow cone machine and the necessary supplies; the choice of a small or medium game; and a cooler.



"Kids and adults spend time jumping in the moonwalk, having fun together, and they don't get too cold as they are physically active. When their turn in the moonwalk is up, they head inside for a snack and games. Everyone enjoys the activities and all will remember the event for some time to come. The moonwalk package is just one of many offered through Bella's Bouncies which is why countless businesses and organizations refuse to use any other company offering these types of products," Mazzola declares.



To make renting bounce houses and other inflatables easier for clients, Bella's Bouncies offers the ability for customers to check availability of specific inflatable rentals and attractions online. "Very few things frustrate consumers as much as being placed on hold or having to speak to multiple company representatives when placing an order or requesting information. Bella's Bouncies solves this problem by offering a comprehensive frequently asked questions section along with online availability checks as we understand how precious time is. The goal is to make the process as easy as possible for all involved," Mazzola points out.



Consumers often wonder about the package deals when making use of the online ordering option. Customers pick a date, choose an inflatable and reserve it. "Once all items have been added to the cart, customers pay the deposit and then call us or send an e-mail. Once contact has been made, Bella's Bouncies adjusts the price to ensure the package deal is obtained. Our goal is to ensure you get a great price on each rental every time," Mazzola exclaims.



About Bella's Bouncies

Bella's Bouncies, a family owned and operated Fox Lake, IL company, retains a reputation of being Chicagoland's premier, full-service party rental company. Offering inflatables, attractions and supplies for a wide range of events and occasions, Bella's Bouncies provides the latest, safest and cleanest equipment in the area and yet rates remain competitive. Fully insured and licensed in Illinois, the company delivers to more than 100 cities within the Chicago area as well as to southeast Wisconsin, and the company is known for being punctual and offering outstanding customer service.