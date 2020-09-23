Avoiding Common Pitfalls with Home Insurance

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2020 -- Think hard about flood insurance. Flood insurance is a separate, discretionary purchase for many homeowners though it may be needed if the home is mortgaged. Remembering that typical insurance plans for homeowners do not cover flooding, it's a strong consideration to take into account. A mere inch of water can result in thousands of dollars worth of damage.



Have a clear awareness of the deductible and how it works. New homeowners could make the mistaken assumption that it's better to pay the lowest possible premium to keep expenses low. Although it may seem logical, homeowners should remember that a decreased premium tends to result in a higher deductible. This means requiring more out of pocket expenses before the insurance will provide coverage, and if the home is damaged, it might prove expensive.



