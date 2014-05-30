Avoiding Costly Automation Mistakes Starts with Objectivity According to John Hayes of No Risk Automation

Monroe, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2014 -- Being vendor agnostic at the first phase is critical to eliminating risk. By the time implementation occurs, internal stakeholders have their own interests within the organization. The automation decision team may have consisted of three or four people. By the time project management rolls around an expanded group of individuals at each customer location must be addressed. Each has a different agenda and in most companies the margins are increased by change orders. Effective project management, especially from an outside source, can ensure this does not happen.



There is no single way to completely eliminate all the risks in automation selection. There are steps and processes that mitigate the likelihood of costly mistakes. These steps are the same as putting on a seatbelt and having airbags. They go a long way in protecting the automation customer.



Representing an AGV vendor is often a conflict of interest. The end-user customer’s interests may not align with the AGV vendor’s interests. The only way to avoid these conflicts is a vendor agnostic approach to automation.



Rather than entering an automation conversation with a pre-designated solution, there are steps to clearly recognize the best-practices, the leanest solutions, the most rapid return-on-investment (ROI), while avoiding the landmines and confusing games played by many AGV salespeople.



Knowing the “tricks of the trade” has inspired the creation of No Risk Automation. Asking the right questions from the beginning drives a much more precise selection of appropriate automation solutions. This knowledge and experience-based approach cannot be duplicated or Google searched. It requires having walked in the shoes of the AGV vendors AND the AGV Automation purchaser.



About John Hayes and NoRiskAutomation

John Hayes is a solutions-finder for the material handling industry. For more than twenty years he has been evaluating, designing, developing, and implementing innovative software and hardware solutions for businesses in high-volume retail, wholesale (B2B), and direct-to-consumer (B2C) distribution systems. Hayes is a 2014 Supply & Demand Chain Executive “Pros to Know” recipient with vast and specific expertise in automated guided vehicles (AGVs). This reputation has resulted in hundreds of systems for highly productive and cost-effective fulfillment centers and manufacturing plant designs. Hayes uses a vendor agnostic approach at NoRiskAutomation, eliminating bias while avoiding the land mines and understanding the challenges. NoRiskAutomation utilizes a unique 4-Step process which ensures that sound and smart technologies are utilized by clients worldwide. Having worked for some of the leading AGV manufacturers, Hayes brings a wisdom and insight to customers, who are often unaware of the pressured sales strategies and hidden costs used by AGV vendors. NoRiskAutomation (http://www.NoRiskAutomation.com) is an organization founded by Hayes to inform and protect automation decision-makers with the motto: Get it right the first time. Follow Hayes on Twitter @NoRiskAutomate.



NoRiskAutomation

http://www.noriskautomation.com

John Hayes

CEO and Founder

PR@noriskautomation.com

704-774-5083