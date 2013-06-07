Avoiding Effects of Divorce on Children: Proven System Saves Troubled Marriages

Portland, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/07/2013 -- Recent research has revealed how divorce affects children. There are over 1.2 million divorces in the United States each year, and children are often the victims to these separations. Negative effects of divorce for children include poor math and social skills, increased likelihood of dropping out of school, and higher chance of Ritalin use. Your Marriage Savior System offers a revolutionary approach to saving marriages and reducing these consequences.



The Your Marriage Savior system was developed by Michael Cross. Cross spent 10 years interviewing happily-married husbands to find out why some marriages last a lifetime and why others are doomed to fail. The result? Your Marriage Savior. The system is a blueprint to a thriving marriage and it claims that it only take 24 minutes to start rebuilding a marriage, in which kids will be saved from the effects of divorce and married individuals will become happy couples.



Your Marriage Savior strives to help in areas that traditional marriage counseling neglects. When people ask “how to save my marriage,” they visit marriage counselors who don't view the husband and wife as separate individuals. Cross' system looks at how men and women react and make decisions, teaching couples how to adjust their approaches toward each other. Once they understand how to approach each other, the attraction returns, which doesn't just affect the spouse, but the children as well, who may become be happier and have more respect for their parents.



The system teaches these important steps and tactics to avoiding divorce's effects with a series of manuals and audio CDs. Also included right now – and open only to 7 spots – is 24 hour one-on-one email coaching with Cross. The program is available now for $197.00 and offers a 60 day refund guarantee.



“For many marriages, traditional marriage counseling DOES NOT WORK. Why? Because men and women are entirely different. To be a happy couple, husbands and wives MUST be confident and happy individually,” Cross stated. He hopes his new system will help others move into fulfilling and loving marriages again.



For more information on Your Marriage Savior system, please visit http://savemarriagecentral.com. There's a separate system for wives with tips to increase sexual attraction and more as well at http://www.savemarriagecentral.com/savemymarriage-2-2/



Contact: Michael Cross

Tel: (458) 206-0616

Email: customercare@savemarriagecentral.com