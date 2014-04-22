Avoiding the Dangers of Forklift Accidents Explained in Seegrids Current Blog

Pittsburgh, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2014 -- Forklifts, despite their many benefits, are far too often the causes of serious and even deadly accidents according to Tom Reddon, forklift specialist and blog manager for National Forklift Exchange and member of the Material Handling Equipment Distributors Association (MHEDA) Executive Dialogue board. Reddon explained in Seegrid’s current company blog that these machines are sometimes easily underestimated in terms of the damage of which they are capable and the potential challenges inherent in operating one.



Reddon noted, “Preventing and avoiding these dangers should be a priority in any warehouse or factory where they are being used. With a proper understanding of safety guidelines and precautions, the chances of an accident reduce substantially. However, it is also worth finding alternatives to traditional, manually operated forklift systems. Overall, avoiding dangerous forklift accidents requires an understanding of how to maintain and operate both your workspace and truck.”



Automated Guidance Vehicles (AGVs) can be a safer alternative to forklifts explained Reddon, “It is very much worth investigating if AVGs can work as a suitable replacement for a manually driven forklift. These trucks not only help to remove a lot of human error out of the equation, but they also allow for a more versatile workspace that might prove challenging to navigate manually; additionally, many of them can be taken off of their guide-path if manual operation is needed for certain jobs.”



To read the entire blog, go to: http://bit.ly/1ml008l.



About Seegrid

Seegrid Corporation (http://www.seegrid.com) provides simple, affordable, flexible vision-guided automated guided vehicles (AGVs) to the material handling industry. Seegrid robotic industrial trucks, flexible AGVs, are revolutionizing the movement of materials in manufacturing and distribution environments. Seegrid automated pallet trucks and tow tractors optimize workflow processes by increasing productivity and reducing costs, creating economic and operational advantages. Robotic industrial trucks deliver a rapid return on investment, improve facility safety, and reduce equipment and product damage. Recently named Manufacturer of the Year, Seegrid was also awarded the Gold Medal Award at the WBT Innovation Marketplace 2013 competitive event. Seegrid was named to the Food Logistics Top 100 software and technology providers. Seegrid is a Finalist for the 2014 Edison Award in the Applied Technology category and Industrial Productivity sub-category. Follow Seegrid Corporation on Twitter at @Seegrid.



Seegrid Corporation - USA

http://www.seegrid.com

Amanda Merrell

Marketing Director

amerrell@seegrid.com

412-379-4500