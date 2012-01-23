‘Avon Medical Group’ Now Using Social Media and Blogging to Keep Patients up to Date

Avon, CT -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/23/2012 -- For over 50 years, Avon Medical Group has prided itself on providing its patients with top-notch, accessible, and affordable medical care.



But although the clinic is located in a quaint older building, the staff of Avon Medical Group prides itself on staying up-to-date with the latest medical breakthroughs and technological advances in the field of medicine.



In an effort to reach out to their patients and keep them informed about the latest topical information about their health, the staff at Avon Medical Group recently performed a major reconstruction of the clinic’s website, including the launch of a blog and a Twitter account, which is already proving to be a huge hit with patients.



When the practice originally opened for business, physicians focused primarily on family and internal medicine. Over the years, the clinic has strived to grow and evolve consistently along with the needs of its patients.



As a result of this goal, Avon Medical Group now provides medical walk in care for which no appointment is necessary, every day of the week. High-quality urgent care is easily available immediately to its patients and other members of the Avon, CT community by the same providers who the patients know and trust.



“Many ailments ranging from non-complicated trauma, the evaluation of broken bones, sprains, suturing of lacerations etc. are competently performed,” an article on the health clinic’s newly redesigned website said, adding that members of the physician medical group who work at the clinic treat each patient with the utmost of respect and care.



“Respiratory infections and evaluations of all disorders related to the entire human body are done. If these can be treated immediately, they are.”



If patients require additional assistance from specialists or tertiary care institutions, the website noted, it can be arranged right away through the clinic’s providers.



While many HMOs require that patients choose a primary care provider, the physicians on staff at Avon Medical Group are available as primary care providers. Because of this, they are able to provide and coordinate all the healthcare needs of their patients.



“Our Providers are developing more and more expertise in the delivery of a unique approach combining traditional Health Care with alternative/natural/herbal medicines.”.



About Avon Medical Group

Avon Medical Group is a walk-in clinic in Avon, CT that has been providing the Farmington Valley with quality healthcare for more than 50 years. We offer a vast array of services, including primary care, internal medicine, various cardiovascular tests, a travel clinic, as well as a great deal more. While times do change, we strive to provide the best quality of healthcare available, where patients aren't rushed or belittled; we truly care and we're here for you seven days a week. For more information, please visit http://www.amgcare.com