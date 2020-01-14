AVX Corporation (NYSE: AVX) Investor Alert: Investigation of Takeover

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/14/2020 -- An investigation on behalf of investors, who currently hold shares of AVX Corporation (NYSE: AVX), was announced concerning whether the takeover of AVX Corporation is unfair to NYSE: AVX stockholders.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain officers and directors of AVX Corporation breached their fiduciary duties owed to NYSE: AVX investors in connection with the proposed acquisition.



Foundtaion Inn, SC based AVX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and resells various electronic components, interconnect devices, sensing and control devices, and related products worldwide



On about November 27, 2019, Kyocera Corporation ("Kyocera") announced that it made a proposal to the AVX Corporation special committee to acquire all outstanding shares of common stock of AVX Corporation that it does not already own for $19.50. Kyocera Corporation owns about 72% of AVX's outstanding shares, and controls AVX.



However, the investigation concerns whether the offer is unfair to NYSE: AVX stockholders. More specifically, the investigation concerns whether the AVX Board of Directors undertook an adequate sales process, adequately shopped the company before entering into the transaction, maximized shareholder value by negotiating the best price, and acted in the shareholders' best interests in connection with the proposed sale.



AVX Corporation reported that its Total Revenue rose from over $1.56 billion for the 12 months period that ended on March 31, 2018 to over $1.79 billion for the 12 months period that ended on March 31, 2019 and that its Net Income increased from $4.91 million to $271.81 million over those time periods.



Shares of AVX Corporation (NYSE: AVX) reached at high as $21.19 per share in August 2018.



