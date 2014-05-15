AWAI, A Useful Resource Website Helping Writers Nationwide

Birmingham, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2014 -- Writing is not just a popular hobby but a career that many artists from different walks of life are trying to build. Writing takes talent but, more than that given how competitive the market is, networking does the trick. Aspiring writers need more than a muse, they need a group that can help them learn more about their field and also peep into the growing opportunities in the job world. American Writers Association Inc. popularly known as AWAI helps achieve just that.



This is where artists meet artists, exchange ideas, concepts, and also get to publish their content. What separates this website from a run of the mill writing blog is that here one can not only engage in creative exchanges but, also take get something solid in return. This is where the writer can expect his or her work to get noticed. In the writing profession, the right opportunity does not always come along but, using the right platform to get exposure can mean a million dollars when it comes to establishing a career.



With AWAI reaching the homes and offices of millions of artists and businesses across the nation, it is the perfect platform to explore the world of writing.



Creative content is best shared when shared with likeminded people because this is when an artist gets to learn about the depth of his potential. AWAI is the go to place to meet such people, stay in touch with the current happenings in the industry and also make way for career enhancement and improvement.



About AWAI

AWAI is a meeting place that provides members of American Writers & Artists, Inc. with a shared calendar, discussion forums, member profiles, photo gallery, file storage and more. Since it first began in 1997, the website has been helping people worldwide realize their writing potential and also earn handsome income from the same.



It is the world's leading publisher of direct-response copywriting, travel writing, photography and graphic design home-study programs. As the website is visited by potential employers, it is a great place to look for rewarding career opportunities. The website is also a fun hangout place and a strong support forum for those who enjoy writing as a hobby. To know more about AWAI and become a member today, log onto http://awaimember.groupsite.com/main/summary



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