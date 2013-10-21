Awaken: Bold & Unique Mythology Grips Readers in R.E.S Tidmore's New Paranormal Romance Novel

Spring Valley, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2013 -- While the worlds of the paranormal and romance seldom live in harmony, author R.E.S Tidmore clashes both together to throw out a literary journey that’s laced with new and unique mythology. While unconventional, ‘Awaken’ and its narrative guarantee that readers will only need the edge of their seats.



Synopsis:



Searching for a way to help her best friend, Rachel, through a psychological break, Lily McMaster travels to a small town where she must seek a guide into the backcountry of Northern Idaho. But before she can start her journey, Lily begins to have hallucinations, causing a crippling bloodheat that threatens to tear her in two.



Are the hallucinations a glimpse of her own psychological break with reality? Or could they be glimpses into a past she might share with the hard, muscled warrior who guides her?



As she and her companions travel to the site of both her past and future, she discovers the bloodheat foretells the coming of her birthright as the Awakener of Souls, and the man who walks by her side holds the key to her salvation.



As the author explains, her narrative is designed to give her audience a read like none other.



“The mythology contained within the book is extremely different to anything my readers will find elsewhere. I introduce the Council of Souls, who can enter and leave the physical world. While they were put on earth to guide lost souls towards their given purpose, the Council becomes corrupt and seeks further power. If you want to find out what happens, you’ll need to buy the book!” says Tidmore, who balances the tough roles of being a mother and Military spouse in the real world.



Continuing, “Readers will become captivated and inspired to face their own fears by heading into the unknown. Hopefully the story will provide powerful escapism that rubs off on their actual lives.”



In order to maintain her reputation for writing engrossing narratives, Tidmore places a diligent focus on character development.



“My aim is for every reader to be able to peek directly into the lives of my characters so they can cheer, curse, laugh and love. At the same time, I also focus on keeping each of my characters highly-relatable so that readers can briefly step into their shoes for the ultimate literary escape,” she adds.



Since its release, the novel has attracted a string of rave reviews. For example, one reader commented, “I absolutely love this series; I'm usually not into paranormal romance, BUT THIS IS SO AMAZING!!! I couldn't put it down. Such a well written story. A MUST READ!!”



With an entire series still to hit the shelves, interested readers are urged to pick up their copy of volume one as soon as possible.



‘Awaken’ is available now: http://amzn.to/19PyhmN.



For more information, visit the author’s official website: http://restidmore.com.



About the Author: R.E.S Tidmore

R.E.S Tidmore is a Navy wife and mother of three stationed in San Diego.



Writing is her passion that has helped her deal with her husband's many deployments over the past fourteen years.



She hopes to make her readers, laugh, sigh, and root for her characters she so enjoys creating.