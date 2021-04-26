Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/26/2021 -- Businesses use reward management software solutions designed to streamline all aspects of the reward process. This type of software typically has the following functions: setting requirements and accepting registrations, browsing and managing accepted participants, setting winning criteria and judging participants, and communicating the final result to all participants, whether they win or not. Advanced solutions have a wide range of functions. They usually allow users to communicate with participants, manage the voting process (internally or publicly), and generate analysis reports.



The major players covered in Award Management Software are: Judgify, Openwater, FluidReview, Reviewr, WizeHive, OmniCONTESTS, RhythmQ, VYPER, StreamLink Software, Fluxx, Award Force, Currinda, Eventsforce, Awards Absolute, Evalato, Evision, AwardStage, Eawards, etc. Among other players domestic and global, Award Management Software market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia, Middle East and Africa and South America separately. Our analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.



In our industry report, a total of 16 companies were selected. We can find that this is a non-concentrated industry. These 16 companies account for only about 50% of the market. There are no large-scale companies. Leading companies in the industry only have about 5% market share. Smaller companies are competing in this market. At the same time, many companies have just set up and joined the industry.



In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Award Management Software market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2015-2020.



On the whole, the report proves to be an effective tool that players can use to gain a competitive edge over their competitors and ensure lasting success in the global Award Management Software market. All of the findings, data, and information provided in the report are validated and revalidated with the help of trustworthy sources. The analysts who have authored the report took a unique and industry-best research and analysis approach for an in-depth study of the global Award Management Software market.



US Award Management Software Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

On-Premises

Cloud-Based



US Award Management Software Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)

US Award Management Software Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Private and Family Foundations

Community Foundations and Fundraising Organizations

Corporate Foundations

Associations

Education Institutions

Government Institutions

Non-Profits and Charities

Others



Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Award Management Software market in 2020.



COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.



Large Enterprises is expected to have the largest market size during the forecast period

The need to address grants is driving the adoption of grant management software and services among SMEs, as well as large enterprises. This process is usually complicated and time-consuming, which demands an enhanced grant management software to overcome these challenges. Among different organization size, the large enterprises segment is expected to account for a higher market share in the grant management software market, due to the affordability and acceptance for emerging technologies Moreover, large enterprises generate a massive amount of data daily, which needs to be narrowed down to relevant information during a legal case and is a time-consuming process if done manually, thereby leading to the growing adoption of the grant management software in this segment.



