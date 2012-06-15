Award-Winners the Maids Orlando Launch New Website

San Fransisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/15/2012 -- Thomas and Lynn Ronan, owners of The Maids serving Orlando, Fl., earned the President’s Club Award for outstanding achievement in franchise sales and growth during the past year. The awards were presented at The Maids Growth Summit in Omaha, Neb. Thomas and Lynn Ronan were selected from more than 160 The Maids franchise owners throughout the United States and Canada.



“Being recognized as a President’s Club Award recipient is truly an honor,” said Thomas Ronan, “our staff work very hard to exceed our customers’ expectations. This award is a validation of their efforts.”



With this great success, The Maids Orlando have launched their new website, promoting their orlando cleaning services via the internet for the first time. Combining web search engines with their current 96% customer referral rate, their reputation is set to spread like wildfire.



The Maids uses a unique four-member team approach, assigning each member a different task in the home. Known for its 22-Step Healthy Touch® Deep Cleaning System, The Maids is the only franchised residential cleaning service to clean for health, combining environmentally preferable cleaning supplies and state-of-the-art equipment with a methodical process to maintain the healthiest living environment possible for families. For added peace of mind, all team members are bonded and insured and all services are backed by a 100 percent satisfaction guarantee.



The Maid services Orlando are available to the residents of Orlando, Winter Garden, Montverde, Windermere, Bay Hill, Doctor Phillips, Clermont, Minneola, Ocoee, Pine Hills, Orlovista, Oakland, Gotha, Turkey Lake, Bay Lake and Big Sand Lake.



“Our business continues to grow because we give families relief from their hectic schedules,” said Lynn Ronan, “we are able to provide stressed and time-pressed families a hassle-free way to check at least one item off their to-do lists. Making our services available via the web was the next step in continuing that hassle-free guarantee- it’s now easier than ever to get in touch with us and have one of our teams take the cleaning off your hands.”



About The Maids of Orlando

