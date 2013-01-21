Award Winning Activity Firm Launches 2013 Programme of Team Building Activities

Hampshire, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/21/2013 -- New Forest Activities is pleased to announce its 2013 programme of corporate team building activities. The 2013 program of activities for team building Hampshire provide businesses with a series of activities that create situations with clear learnings that can be applied later in the work place.



New Forest Activities was formed in 2007 but has a ten year history of running corporate events and team building activities. Director Sam Sutton said “We started as a specialist provider of water sports activities for corporate events but over the years demand changed and our customers asked us to extend into land based activities and wider team building services. Driven by demand from customers who enjoyed canoeing and kayaking who were asking for a wider range of activities, New Forest Activities was formed in 2010 to do exactly that.”



New Forest Activities also provides team building Dorset activities that are fun and safe. Wherever activities take place they ensure that serious business value to take back into the workplace is Also provided. Sam went on to say “Participants are challenged and stretched together, more than could ever be achieved during a work place social in a local bar or bowling night out.” Activities are all run to create learning experiences that can be related back to work. “We see activities as metaphors for peoples working lives. We strive to show what can be learned as part of activities such as Battlefield LIVE or as part of a canoeing team and how this relates back to work”. New Forest Activities have facilitators who provide post activity support in the office to work with individuals to help participants relate their experience to work to make the most of the activities.



The company provides a wide range of things to do in the New Forest, most of which are run by internal staff. Sam continued “What really sets us apart from the competition is that we are not an event company. We don’t bundle together the services of third parties and apply a price premium for doing it.” The company has a policy of transparency when it comes to using third party providers such as accommodation and hospitality services. They simply sign post other organisations so that clients can be sure they are getting the best possible deals.



Based in the beautiful New Forest National Park in the village of Beaulieu, at the heart of the Beaulieu Estate, New Forest Activities offers unique access to the Beaulieu River for canoeing and kayaking. It is staffed by a close knit team who manage the entire service from initial enquiries to activity delivery ensuring that clients receive exactly the team building event they require.



Sam concluded by saying “We are very proud of the awards we have won recently that recognise us as a centre of excellence. In 2010 we won an award for Business Innovation for our new Forest Activities as well as a Silver Award in the Beautiful South Awards. In 2011 we were also pleased to receive a tourism South East award for our excellent customer service.”



About New Forest Activities

Since its establishment in 2007, New Forest Activities has been the premier provider of outdoor activities in the New Forest area. Founders Sam Sutton and Richard Pearsall had been providing water based group activities such as kayaking on the Beaulieu River in the New Forest since early 2003. The pair provided team building experiences to some of the UKs best known organisations and New Forest Activities allowed them to offer the same experiences to a wider range of groups, including stags and hens. In 2007 New Forest Activities successfully launched a website http://www.newforestactivities.co.uk, which is the most popular online destination for people looking to arrange outdoor activities in the New Forest area.



Sam Sutton

New Forest Activities

The Old Forge

High Street

Beaulieu

Hampshire

SO42 7YA



sam@newforestactivities.co.uk



http://www.newforestactivities.co.uk