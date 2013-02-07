Award-Winning Author, Bev Irwin, Announces Launch of Fifth Book in Just over Twelve Months

London, Ontario -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/07/2013 -- For most authors, their first year is spent testing the literary waters. However, for Canada’s Bev Irwin, her first year saw no fewer than five book releases and a string of endorsements from some of the most respected names in the industry.



With her latest novel garnering a glowing blurb from Lee Child, Irwin finally decided to spread her wings and market her work to the world. The book in question, ‘Without Consent,’ boasts a compelling narrative that will keep readers gripped to its pages.



Synopsis:



She found the first victim...now she might be the next. In South-Western Ontario a crafty, vicious psychopath is at work excising the kidneys of the women he abducts.



Doctor Claire Valincourt, recently jilted, finds his first victim and assists with the autopsy. But little does she know the killer has his sights on her, too. Relationship-jaded Detective Gerry Rosko desperately searches for a serial killer who is on a quest of his own—the hunt for a perfect kidney for the terminally ill mother he tends.



Will Rosko track him down before Claire becomes his next victim?



As the author explains, each of her stories calls on her first-hand experience as a Registered Nurse.



“I like to add a medical slant to what I write. Readers demand rich literature that is born from experience; and I am lucky that the medical world is becoming increasingly popular among the global readership,” says Irwin, who sets many of her books in her home province of Ontario.



Continuing, “As a members of Crime Writers of Canada and having recently joined the Thriller Writers of America, I look forward to telling as many people as possible about my work.”



Irwin’s debut novel, ‘When Heart’s Collide’, attracted much acclaim. This was quickly followed by further books; ‘Ghostly Justice’, ‘Missing Clayton’ and ‘In His Father’s Footsteps’.



With so many titles released in such a short amount of time, Irwin has had trouble keeping up with rave reviews flooding in from across the continent.



“Irwin has done an excellent job of making the villain seem real. In fact, all of her characters are completely three dimensional and believable. The plot twists and turns kept me reading to the very last page. I gave up emails, dinner, and television to finish the book,” says Taylor, who reviewed ‘Missing Clayton’.



Melissa G, who reviewed ‘Ghostly Justice’ was equally as impressed. She said, “Ghostly Justice is an adventurous read. Irwin flawlessly captures the frustration that any ghost probably feels when trapped on this planet with no one to talk to. I had such a great time with Ghostly Justice and I hope you will too!”



With a growing bibliography and a dedicated following, demand for Irwin’s books is expected to increase. Therefore, interested readers are urged to purchase their copies as soon as possible.



‘Without Consent’, published by Black Opal Books, is available from Amazon: HYPERLINK "http://amzn.to/VM7LqH" http://amzn.to/VM7LqH



For more information and excerpts, visit the author’s official website: HYPERLINK "http://www.bevirwin.com" http://www.bevirwin.com



About the Author: Bev Irwin

Award-winning author, Bev Irwin, lives in London, Ontario, with two cats and a mischievous puppy named Shayla. One that hid in her car when she moved from the farm and one dropped off by her daughter when she moved to Northern Alberta. Her three children have flown the coup, but her granddaughter, Jasmine, is a frequent visitor.



As a registered nurse, she likes to add a touch of medical to her romance and mystery novels. She writes YA, children’s, and poetry. She prefers spending time in her garden, writing, and reading to being in the kitchen.