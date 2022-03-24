Award-Winning Broadcast Journalist May Lee Joins Living Strong Radio

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/24/2022 -- Feeling "otherized" by a predominantly white community, she was primed and fueled to become a prominent voice in the effort to combat anti-Asian hate that exploded due to COVID-19. Recognized for her powerful voice for Asian Americans, May was named one of Forbes 50 Over 50: Women Leading the Way in Impact, July 2021.



Join Dr. Veirdre Jackon on the Living Strong: Flip Side of Adversity Radio Show on Voice America. They will explore together the historical context of racism and bigotry and how it still impacts people of color today. May Lee and Dr. Jackson will discuss the systemic racism that still exists and what can be done to influence long-term change in the fight against racism and hate. It's a Flipside conversation about healing, collaboration, and change that will be life-altering.



Listen live on March 24th at 2 pm PDT | 5 pm EDT https://www.voiceamerica.com/show/4019/living-strong-the-flip-side-of-adversity.



About Dr. Veirdre Jackson

Dr. Veirdre Jackson is a woman pursuing her purpose and passion, to share her belief that she has survived her pain to be love and light for others on their journey to walk out their promise and live abundantly. As an author, speaker, veteran educator, trauma trainer, business consultant, and entrepreneur with more than 20 years of experience, she has connected with thousands of men and women from around the country, cultivated leaders, forged community-based initiatives, built ministry teams, and implemented relationship-based programs that deeply impact communities, organizations, and individuals from the inside out. Her gift for turning complex concepts into practical approaches for healing shows up in her first book, 16 Principles for Abundant Living, which is a foundational guide for women's empowerment. In her book and video series, Fearless Conversations with a Limitless God, women, and men tackle breaking the cycle of toxic thoughts that keep individuals in hiding places.https://www.voiceamerica.com/episode/136424/trauma-and-ptsd-of-people-of-colorfight-against-racism-and-bigotry



