Award Winning Dealers in Turnersville Now Featuring New Jeep Grand Cherokee

Egg Harbor Township, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/29/2020 -- TurnersvilleJeep.com offers the easiest and convenient ways to shop for a dream car. They are now featuring the new Jeep Grand Cherokee for sale in South Jersey. This model comes in seven trim levels including the base Laredo, Limited, Overland, Summit, SRT, Trailhawk and Trackhawk. The Trailhawk is a 4 wheel drive exclusive while the SRT and Trackhawk are specialized in all-wheel drive systems. The Limited comes with a power liftgate, heated front and rear seats, remote start, etc. Also featuring a luxurious leather upholstery, these jeeps are real companions for the adventure seekers.



"Quick and efficient. Amenable to customer's schedule. Staff is very friendly and helpful. Have been very happy with Turnersville Jeep since I leased my Grand Cherokee there" says a happy customer. The New Jeep Grand Cherokee for sale in South Jersey can be taken home with easy finance options. Customers can view the specials tab for where the new Cherokee for sale tops the chart with some exciting deals. View the inventory with a list of models featured as part of the summer clearance event.



Click here to visit our website for new jeep grand Cherokee for sale in South Jersey https://www.turnersvillejeep.com/op-2020-jeep-grand-cherokee-in-turnersville/



About https://www.turnersvillejeep.com/

Turnersville Doge Chrysler Jeep Ram are the leading new and used car dealers featuring a comprehensive range of models in Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram car, Trucks and SUVs. They are now serving Turnersville, Philadelphia, Vineland, Milville and Woodbury Heights.



Media Contact

Atlantic Group – Brian Darby

Phone: 856-382-1640

Email: BDarby@CherryHillTriplex.com

Website: https://www.turnersvillejeep.com