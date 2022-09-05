Award-Winning Digital Marketing Agency Launched a New Data-First Framework to Improve the Performance of Marketing Campaigns

Brighton, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/05/2022 -- Brighton-based digital marketing agency, Mr Digital, rolled out a new framework for success that uses data and analytics to improve conversion rates and increase the overall performance of its client campaigns.



Mr Digital is an award-winning digital marketing agency based in Brighton, specialising in marketing strategies that use data and analytics to set targets and generate a real return on investment (ROI).



After more than five years of creating and delivering digital marketing strategies for clients across more than 25 industries, Mr Digital has built a reliable framework for success, which it calls, The Infinity-5 framework. Using this proven framework, Mr Digital is able to understand the metrics needed to achieve success at each stage of a campaign before the implementation begins, allowing it to set realistic expectations and targets.



There are five core stages in the Infinity-5 framework; 1. Building a brand

2. Generating high-quality traffic, 3. Optimising for conversions, 4. Following up & closing sales, and 5. Retaining customers & driving loyalty.



The five stages then go through a continuous five-step process of 1. Researching & planning, 2. Measuring and tracking, 3. Optimising, 4. Executing and 5. Scaling.



Mr Digital uses a suite of professional tools to deliver its marketing and lead generation services, allowing it to analyse data at a deeper level and make more informed decisions.



Ross Crawford, Managing Director of Mr Digital, said, "We built this framework using data available from more than five years of creating and delivering strategies, and I'm thrilled with the results we are now able to achieve for our clients.



"The Infinity-5 framework allows us to accurately forecast results of client campaigns, which is a game-changer and gives us a real USP in this competitive market."