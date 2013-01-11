Award Winning Ergonomics Leader Liftn Buddy Shares Full Back at ProMat 2013

North Fargo, ND -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/11/2013 -- Lift'n Buddy (http://www.liftnbuddy.com) is the revolutionary mobile lifting device that combines the best of a standard two-wheeler's durability and functionality, with automatic lifting and lowering capabilities. Lift’n Buddy was the recipient of the 2012 Wall Street Journal Technology Innovation Awards for Technology Design as well as the Edison Award, Lift’n Buddy was recognized for new product innovation, in the category of Industrial Design Tools. The Lift'n Buddy has been designed with proper ergonomics and safety in mind for any person and any moving and lifting job. These mobile lifting devices, fabricated of durable, lightweight, extruded aluminum, help companies avoid the exposure of employee injury, litigation, and workers’ compensation claims.



Ergologisitcs is located at Booth 115 during ProMat 2013, from January 21-24, at Chicago's McCormick Place. ProMat will provide manufacturers the latest solutions to move business forward showcasing the very best in award-winning manufacturing, distribution, and supply chain equipment.



The Full Back is an all-purpose model that suits nearly any lifting application. It has a lifting capacity of 500 pounds and can be customized with versatile attachments for any lifting job. The lightweight aluminum frame makes it the ideal work solution for employees. This is the award-winning ergonomic lift assist in Manufacturing, Warehouse, Distribution Centers, Agriculture, and Supermarkets. The Full Back also comes with an on-board charger and receptacle hook-up for your convenience. The Full Back can be operated by remote.



Lift’n Buddy is manufactured in the Midwest; assembled and shipped in the U.S.A. The company is a proud partner with RiverStar Incorporated, located in Winona, MN, between Minneapolis, MN and Chicago, IL. Regardless of options or quantities, the ergonomic electric hand truck can be delivered in a timely fashion.



According to the Mayo Clinic, the best ways to limit back injury in the workplace are to modify repeated tasks, avoid over lifting, limit stresses on employees back, and to lift properly. A great way to prevent excessive stress on the back and repeated lifting movements is by using a mechanical lifting device such as the Lift’n Buddy. The Lift’n Buddy provides repeated lifting cycles to limit repetitive stress on the employee and with a lift capacity up to 500 lbs. it can provide a mobile solution to lifting heavy loads of any form. Limiting back injuries in the workplace can significantly limit missed time and loss of productivity and a great solution is the Lift’n Buddy.



Ergologistics manufactures innovative products for the health and welfare of material handling workers. Lift'n Buddy is designed and distributed by Ergologistics, LLC; manufactured in Fargo, North Dakota, the company is a proud member of MHIA (Material Handling Industry of America), National Safety Council, and MHEDA (Material Handling Equipment Distributors Association)



