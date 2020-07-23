Shaka Brah! Games

Award-Winning Filmmaker Launches Kickstarter Campaign for a Paranormal Escape Video Game

Now Seeking Community Support via Kickstarter, The Haunting of Flavel House is an Exciting New Paranormal Escape Video Game by Tristan David Luciotti of Shaka Brah Games!

 

Vancouver, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/23/2020 -- Tristan David Luciotti is an award-winning American filmmaker, actor and writer, who has proudly announced the launch of a new and one of a kind paranormal escape video game called 'The Haunting of Flavel House'. Tristan is the founder of Shaka Brah! Games and Vision8Studio, and he has recently launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter to introduce this game to the gaming fans worldwide. Built in a 3D environment, the game will be released on all the major gaming platforms including Steam, PC, MAC, iOS, and Android.

"The game is set at the Flavel House in Astoria, Oregon, and I used the home belonging to Harry Flavel which you can visit." Said Tristan David Luciotti, while introducing this project to the Kickstarter community. "This is a first-person game and David Castillo, a paranormal investigator is its central character, who must solve buried secrets in five exciting levels." He added.

The Kickstarter Campaign is located on the web at: www.kickstarter.com/projects/flavelhousegame/the-haunting-of-flavel-house-paranormal-escape-video-game and all funds raised through this Kickstarter campaign will play a major role in the worldwide release of this game. Moreover, the goal of this Kickstarter campaign is to raise a sum of $3,000, while the game developer is offering a wide range of rewards for the backers. Furthermore, more details are available on the Kickstarter campaign page of the project.

About Tristan David Luciotti
Tristan David Luciotti is a US based actor, filmmaker, director, screenwriter and producer. He is also the owner of Shaka Brah! Games and Vision8Studio, and has produced an award-winning documentary film titled 'All Around Us'. Moreover, he also is the director, writer, producer, and lead actor in the award-winning web series Adventures in #Adulting. Furthermore, Tristan has recently created an amazing new first person paranormal escape video game called The Haunting of Flavel House, and has launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter to raise funds and support for this project.

Contact:
Contact Person: Tristan David Luciotti
Company: Shaka Brah! Games
City: Vancouver
State: Washington
Country: United States
Phone: (503) 519-4744
Email: Shakabrahgames@gmail.com
Website: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/flavelhousegame/the-haunting-of-flavel-house-paranormal-escape-video-game

Source: Shaka Brah! Games
Posted Thursday, July 23, 2020 at 11:03 AM CDT - Permalink

 