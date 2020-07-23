Award-Winning Filmmaker Launches Kickstarter Campaign for a Paranormal Escape Video Game

Vancouver, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/23/2020 -- Tristan David Luciotti is an award-winning American filmmaker, actor and writer, who has proudly announced the launch of a new and one of a kind paranormal escape video game called 'The Haunting of Flavel House'. Tristan is the founder of Shaka Brah! Games and Vision8Studio, and he has recently launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter to introduce this game to the gaming fans worldwide. Built in a 3D environment, the game will be released on all the major gaming platforms including Steam, PC, MAC, iOS, and Android.



"The game is set at the Flavel House in Astoria, Oregon, and I used the home belonging to Harry Flavel which you can visit." Said Tristan David Luciotti, while introducing this project to the Kickstarter community. "This is a first-person game and David Castillo, a paranormal investigator is its central character, who must solve buried secrets in five exciting levels." He added.



The Kickstarter Campaign is located on the web at: www.kickstarter.com/projects/flavelhousegame/the-haunting-of-flavel-house-paranormal-escape-video-game and all funds raised through this Kickstarter campaign will play a major role in the worldwide release of this game. Moreover, the goal of this Kickstarter campaign is to raise a sum of $3,000, while the game developer is offering a wide range of rewards for the backers. Furthermore, more details are available on the Kickstarter campaign page of the project.



About Tristan David Luciotti

Tristan David Luciotti is a US based actor, filmmaker, director, screenwriter and producer. He is also the owner of Shaka Brah! Games and Vision8Studio, and has produced an award-winning documentary film titled 'All Around Us'. Moreover, he also is the director, writer, producer, and lead actor in the award-winning web series Adventures in #Adulting. Furthermore, Tristan has recently created an amazing new first person paranormal escape video game called The Haunting of Flavel House, and has launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter to raise funds and support for this project.



