Award-Winning Google Trusted Agency, Virtuo360, Brings You on the Google Business View Virtual Tours of Thousands of North American Establishments

Toronto, ON -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2014 -- Virtuo360 is an award-winning Google Trusted Agency marketing firm, specializing in Google Business View, video marketing and a slew of digital marketing services with one goal in mind, help businesses find exposure online. Using state-of-the-art “Street View” technology, Virtuo360 helps businesses across North America enhance their presence on Google search, Google Maps and Google+ with a premium-quality, 360 degree Google virtual tour. As a top Google-trusted agency, Virtuo360 has won multiple Google awards in the past two consecutive years for its dedication to professional high quality service in shooting establishments for Google Business View including 2012 Top Google Trusted Photographer, 2012-2013 Top Marketing & PR and a North American Top Performer in 2013



With Google Business View, potential customers are able to take Google virtual tours of stores, hotels, restaurants, offices, gyms, spas and more. When an establishment is typed into Google Search, their Business View may come up on the top right of search results with a “see inside” giving Potential customers the ability to virtually walk around the establishment, which will give them an idea of the atmosphere, size and décor of the place. The customer may feel more comfortable actually visiting after they have toured it. For customers searching for multiple businesses, the ones with Google Business View integrated definitely stand out more than those without. This just one part of optimizing ones local presence on Google



Virtuo360 is a highly reputable Google Business View agency. They have shot thousands of clients across North America, both independent establishments as well as companies with numerous locations. Their top clients across Canada and the USA include the Shangri-La Hotel, McDonald’s, Rogers Communications, Mercedes-Benz, Vaughan Mills Mall, GoodLife Fitness Clubs, Fairview Mall the restaurants of NYC Restaurant Week to capture over 200 of New York’s finest restaurants, and over 300 hotels across the United States, and many more. For companies looking to enhance their presence on Google, Virtuo360 is the agency of choice to do it for them due to their extensive experience and promise of quality.



The process of getting a business listed on Google Business View is simple, fast and affordable. Virtuo360’s team of Google Business View trusted photographers can work around any type of schedule to perform quality photo shoots to show all views of a business. The results are live on Google Business View in just a few weeks. In addition to Google search, Business View can easily embed onto any website with the Google Maps API or simple HTML.



Brands with multiple locations choose Virtuo360 because our photographers are trained by us, and client’s brand will maintain consistent quality whether they have 1 location or 200



Businesses everywhere are adopting Google Business View because of the many benefits it provides. The high-quality panoramic imagery will allow customers to enter a business and walk around as if they were physically there. With Business View integrated seamlessly with the Street View feature in Google Maps, businesses can maximize their exposure by standing out on Google search results.



For more information on how to get your business on Google Business View, contact us at: virtuo360global@gmail.com or visit our website at www.virtuo360global.com.