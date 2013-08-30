Award Winning GroupMap Receives Australian Government Funding to Attend Innovation Summit

Victoria Park, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/30/2013 -- Idea generation, creative collaboration and problem solving is an essential part of almost any business, small or large, and takes place at many levels both within departments and at an institutional level. Similar challenges are encountered in education, and for consultants and facilitators. GroupMap is a simple but powerful software that allows multiple contributors to collaborate on the creation of group brainstorming exercises, retrospectives, risk mapping, pros and cons, and production maps. The software has been deemed so innovative and successful that it is one of six to represent Australia at the Gartner IT Symposium.



The Symposium will bring industry leaders in technology and software from around the world to the Gold Coast of Australia in October, one of the most beautiful times of the year. There, GroupMap will be showcased thanks to financial support made available by the Department of Industry, Innovation, Climate Change, Science, Research and Tertiary Education.



GroupMap uses flexible templates or a custom design generator to enable individuals to create their own version of a task or challenge. The software then collates the iterations from all those invited to participate and generates an amalgamated version within pre-set parameters, so a consensus is fluidly reached valuing all input. The software can even be used as an audience response system to test potential action plans, evaluations or assessments and see which is most preferred after the initial collaboration.



A spokesperson for GroupMap explained, “It is not every day you receive a communication from your government asking you to represent the nation’s innovation to a worldwide audience of technological industry leaders. That said, when that calls comes, you definitely answer, and we’re thrilled to be able to showcase our simple but powerful software and the ways in which it can create and sustain productivity among teams. Our work with corporations, facilitators, and the government over the last twelve months in economic development, health, education, communities and innovation has proven just how powerful and adaptable the software can be, and we’re excited to see how it could be applied around the world.”



About GroupMap

Established in 2012, GroupMap is an online group brainstorming and decision making software. It is an ideal facilitation software and online meeting tool as it allows for true group collaboration due to the removal of popularity bias. In 2013, GroupMap was a top 3 finalist in the national oZAPP Awards. For more information, please visit: http://www.groupmap.com/