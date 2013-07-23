Award Winning Hoi Hup Realty Launches Whitley Residences Development in Singapore

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/23/2013 -- Singapore is one of the busiest cities in the world despite its apparently remote location. Its tactical proximity to China has made it a trading centre with the fourth largest economy and the fifth largest port in the world. With China’s economic emergence as a superpower, Singapore has thrived even more, and is now home to some of the world’s best paid executives in global corporations. These people demand homes equal to their status, and Hoi Hup have developed such a complex in an ideal location bordering both the big city and the stunning natural vistas of the island.



The development, Whitley Residences, is comprised of fifty eight freehold units covering an impressive 103, 165 square feet. The complex has fully furnished apartments that have been styled inside and out to reflect the latest sensibilities and technological innovations in home living.



A Whitley Residences House comprises of a one bedroom, two bedroom or penthouse layout including kitchen, bathroom, living space and outdoor access to communal areas, all of which have been crafted lovingly by leading interior designers. The website features a virtual floor plan so that individuals can get a feel for the spaces and the sales hotline is now open to take down payments.



A spokesperson for Hoi Hup explained, “The architecture of the new buildings is a combination of brutalist and modernist styles that evoke some of the most cutting edge buildings seen in modern media, with apartments forming part of a complex that evokes Tony Stark’s plazas from the Iron Man franchise. Group access to impressive pool space will make summers an idyllic and relaxing time while the impressive forecourt makes hosting a party a real event for guests. The features of the apartments themselves are equally impressive, and make the Whitley residences in equal parts home and status symbol.”



About Hoi Hup Realty

Hoi Hup Realty PTE LTD is a premier niche property developer based in Singapore. Hoi Hup is dedicated to creating living spaces of the highest quality, comfort, functionality and style. As a result, they have clinched numerous accolades, including the BCI Asia Top 10 Developers 2012 Award, Singapore 1,000 and Fast Growing 50 in 2011. They were also awarded the BCA Best Buildable Design Award Merit 2007, Construction Excellence Award 2008, and the coveted SME 500 Award previously. For more information, please visit: http://whitley-residences.com.sg/