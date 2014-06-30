Award Winning Jewelry Designer Lietissimo Launch Website for Handcrafted and Custom Made Jewelry

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/30/2014 -- Lietissimo the award winning Jewelry designer has launched a new website to allow consumers all over the world to purchase their top quality custom made jewelry that makes any outfit stand out. The award winning designer offers custom made jewelry from silver and other precious metals that would look amazing on any woman.



The online store has a large collection of handcrafted jewelry that has been carefully designed. Each piece is exclusively created, from handcrafted pendants, bracelets, rings, earings to other handcrafted jewelry, consumers wanting jewelry that stands out, should visit www.lietissimo.com



Lietissimo, which has been in the industry since 1985 and has been the Winner of the De Beers Diamond Competition (International Awards) 1991, winner of Concours International Monnaie De Paris Des Jeunes Createurs Di Bijoux 1995, is a leading and famous Indonesian Jewelry designer. Now with their new website, consumers from all over the world are now able to purchase their exclusive handcrafted jewelry.



The online jewelry store offers fine quality jewelry that any woman would be proud to receive as a gift and wear. With their experience and custom designs, Lietissimo has become a famous name in the celebrity world with well-known celebrities looking for top quality jewelry to wear for red carpet events.



With the huge selection of jewelry to choose from, consumers will find the perfect gift for a loved one or themselves. To visit Lietissimo and to see the whole range of jewelry please visit http://www.lietissimo.com



About lietissimo.com

