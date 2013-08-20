Award Winning Knowles House Announces New Key West Inn Special Packages and Updated Website

Key West, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2013 -- Knowles House is a historic bed and breakfast that is well known for providing comfortable and private surroundings where individuals and couples can take a break from their hectic daily lives or celebrate intimate moments in Key West, Florida. Conveniently located close to the famous Duval Street and Key West’s beautiful beaches, this award winning guest house is the perfect place from which to base explorations of the area. This specialty inn is pleased to announce their recently updated website, which makes booking an escape to Key West easy, as well as offering new guest packages with special prices and events.



Knowles House was originally a private home that was built in the 1860s and is a well preserved example of a mid-19th century conch house that was typical of the homes built by the area’s early Bahamian settlers. The original charm and elegance of the home has been preserved while the site has also been expanded and updated so that guests can enjoy all of the modern amenities. The Inn has over eight custom designed suites that are each decorated with a unique theme and supplied with cozy furnishings so that guests can fully unwind when they spend time in their rooms. The inn is designed so that guests feel more as though they are staying in their own private retreat, a home away from home, rather than just being a faceless visitor packed into a standard hotel room.



In addition to their colorful and comfortable rooms, the inn features a lush, tropical garden complete with a water fountain and heated pool where guests can enjoy a daily buffet style breakfast. Most breakfasts feature pastries, hard boiled eggs, fruits, muffins and coffee or tea. A cozy downstairs parlor and deep covered porches with comfortable chairs provide the perfect place for guests to catch up on the news in the local paper or visit with other guests. There is also a rooftop sundeck for those who wish to work on their tan, and even a private little nook tucked into the corner of the tropical garden where guests can cool off under an outdoor shower.



For guests who wish to use the inn as a base for their Key West explorations, the inn is also within walking distance of Duval Street and Key West’s historic sections, so that guests can enjoy a wide range of trendy restaurants and shopping opportunities or bike along the historic streets and take in the sights and sounds of the area’s unique architecture and culture. The hosts of the inn can make recommendations to guests on sites to see, or suggest activities such as sailing and snorkeling that lead to fun and exciting daily excursions. The hosts can help make arrangements for daily flowers in one’s room, bike rentals, dinner reservations and more.



The inn is now offering special pricing for stays of multiple days which will also include special events. From May until December room packages can be booked for 3, 4, 5, 6 and 7 night stays and will include the daily buffet breakfast, a sightseeing tour of the island on the Conch Train or the Trolley, two paid admissions for two of the four top Key West's top tourist attractions: The Key West Aquarium, The Ernest Hemingway House, The Shipwreck Historium and Harry Truman’s Little White House as well as a choice of a ½ day snorkeling adventure for two on a catamaran or an intimate sunset sailing cruise for two aboard a stunning wooden clipper ship.



To learn more about how this inn can help guests unwind and plan the perfect Key West getaway as well as find out more about special pricing on room packages and room availability please visit the website of this award winning historic bed and breakfast at: http://knowleshouse.com



About Knowles House

Knowles House is a locally owned by Les Vollmert and Paul Masse who purchased the home from descendants of the original Knowles family in 1996. The owners expanded and updated the house to preserve its comfort and charm while installing modern amenities like private baths for each room. The hosts’ dedication to hospitality and service has led to this inn winning several awards and receiving frequent compliments from their guests. The inn is now ranked among the top locations that provide private, relaxing, and comfortable stays to their guests.



Contact Information:

Knowles House

Les and Paul

1004 Eaton Street

Key West, FL 33040

Telephone: (800) 352-4414 (Toll free in the USA only) or (305)296-8132

Email: knowleshse@aol.com