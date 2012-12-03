Award Winning Liftn Buddy Goes for Third Big Win of 2012 Award at ErgoExpo

North Fargo, ND -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/03/2012 -- Ergologisitcs, maker of the Lift’n Buddy, hopes to continue their winning streak at ErgoExpo. Recently recognized as the winner of the Edison Innovation Award 2012 and winner of the Wall Street Journal Technology Innovation Award 2012, Lift’n Buddy hopes the ErgoExpo Attendees' Choice Awards will continue this string of recognition. Attendees of the convention are qualified to vote for a new product they believe offers the best opportunity to increase productivity and profitability, while improving workplace health and safety.



Lift’n Buddy will be participating in Ergo Expo. Located at booth #612, at the Ergonomics Conference and Exposition this important event will take place at Caesar’s Palace, Las Vegas, Nevada on December 4-7, 2012.



The investment in ergonomics grows stronger every year as the cost of avoiding safety is greater than ever. An aging workforce and a litigious society make the purpose and need of ergonomic solutions critical. ErgoExpo attracts professionals looking for new ways to reduce workplace related injuries, improve productivity, and grow the bottom line.



Aaron Lamb, creator of Lift’n Buddy believes, “Companies gain a competitive edge with ergonomic products like Lift’n Buddy. Every employee needs to work safely and efficiently. Injuries must be avoided to keep productivity up and costs down. We are proud to exhibit at ErgoExpo and teach ways to use health and wellness programs to take productivity and cost-saving measures to the next level.”



About Lift'n Buddy

Lift'n Buddy (http://www.liftnbuddy.com) is the revolutionary mobile lifting device that combines the best of a standard two-wheeler's durability and functionality, with automatic lifting and lowering capabilities. Lift'n Buddy has been designed with proper ergonomics and safety in mind for any person and any moving and lifting job. These mobile lifting devices, fabricated of durable, lightweight, extruded aluminum, help companies avoid the exposure of employee injury, litigation, and workers’ compensation claims.



Ergologistics manufactures innovative products for the health and welfare of material handling workers. Lift'n Buddy is designed and distributed by Ergologistics, LLC; manufactured in Fargo, North Dakota, the company is a proud member of MHIA (Material Handling Industry of America), National Safety Council, and MHEDA (Material Handling Equipment Distributors Association).



