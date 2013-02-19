Award Winning Liftn Buddy Praised by Steve Albert of Southworth International Group

North Fargo, ND -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/19/2013 -- Earlier this week it was announced the Lift’n Buddy (http://www.liftnbuddy.com) is now a division of Southworth International Group. According to Steve Albert, VP Sales of SIGI, said “Lift’n Buddy is an innovative product that is a natural extension of our broad lifting and positioning product line.”



Lift'n Buddy is the revolutionary mobile lifting device that combines the best of a standard two-wheeler's durability and functionality, with automatic lifting and lowering capabilities. Lift’n Buddy was the recipient of the 2012 Wall Street Journal Technology Innovation Awards for Technology Design as well as the Edison Award; Lift’n Buddy was recognized for new product innovation, in the category of Industrial Design Tools. The Lift'n Buddy is designed with proper ergonomics and safety in mind for any person and any moving and lifting job. These mobile lifting devices, fabricated of durable, lightweight, extruded aluminum, help companies avoid the exposure of employee injury, litigation, and workers’ compensation claims.



Lift'n Buddy has created a keg attachment to be outfitted on all units universally. The keg attachment will to adjust to and tightly secure a keg. General Manager, Aaron Lamb emphasized, “It will provide the same security when lifting items from 5 gallon paint containers all the way up to oil drums.”



According to the Mayo Clinic, the best ways to limit back injury in the workplace are to modify repeated tasks, avoid over lifting, limit stresses on employees back, and to lift properly. A great way to prevent excessive stress on the back and repeated lifting movements is by using a mechanical lifting device such as the Lift’n Buddy; Limiting repetitive stress on the employee with a lift capacity up to 500 lbs. can provide a mobile solution to lifting heavy loads of any form. Limiting back injuries in the workplace can significantly limit missed time and loss of productivity.



About Southworth Products Corp

Southworth Products Corp is the world's largest manufacturer of ergonomic materials handling equipment for vertical lifting and work positioning, designed to improve worker productivity while reducing the potential for worker injuries. From lifting and positioning work, handling pallets, to working with parts in containers or transporting loads, Southworth has a way to make the job faster, safer, and easier.



