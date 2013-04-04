Award Winning Loan Officer, Chris Reese Has Joined United Lending Partners

Roseville, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/04/2013 -- Chris Reese, Certified Mortgage Planning Specialist® has joined the United Lending Partners Team as of March 2013. "Chris is a huge asset to add to our team. His experience and professionalism along w/his vast knowledge of Mortgage Financing & Real Estate make him the perfect fit for us here at United Lending Partners.” said Shelby Simpson, branch manager & owner.



Chris has received the Five Star Professional award 2 years in a row, (2012-2013). This award is presented to Mortgage professionals by clients who have received exceptional service. In essence, the award has been given to him by his clients. An extremely remarkable accolade to receive! You can read more about this award by visiting http://www.sacramentohomeloanspecialist.com/chris-reese.htm



Chris' move to United Lending Partners allows him to service a variety of clients by providing a vast assortment of loan programs to fit their needs, including HARP, FHA Streamlines, VA Streamlines (VAIRRRL). "Here at United Lending Partners I am able to offer practically every loan product available today to my clients, from VA Home Loans for Veterans, to FHA Loans with Down Payment Assistance. USDA Home Loans for properties in rural areas, FHA 203K for clients that need construction financing. Jumbo Loans, Conventional Loans, 2nd mortgages, private money, Reverse mortgage, even Commercial....I can Make it Happen! I can even help clients that live in other countries!” said Chris.



With all of his experience, professionalism, accolades, and general concern for his client’s financial well being, United Lending Partners couldn't be happier with bringing Chris Aboard. As evidenced by the aforementioned awards, Chris has always done everything in his power to achieve his client's goals and exceed their expectations. Testimonials from his clients are available at http://www.sacramentohomeloanspecialist.com/client-comments.htm



United Lending Partners and the Reese Mortgage Team offer an incredible mortgage lending experience with the knowledge, experience, technology, and full range of loan programs and strategies to deliver the very best loan and experience to every client. Chris Reese’s award winning team ensures seamless and stress-free transactions by putting the client’s needs and goals first. As simple as it seems, this is United Lending Partner's recipe for success.



If you have any questions, or want more information, please contact us at (916) 773-5350 or find us at http://www.SacramentoHomeLoanSpecialist.com. NMLS#335236|DRE#1780565