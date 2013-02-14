Award Winning Northern Pacific Exteriors Provides Roofing Solutions

Lacey, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/14/2013 -- Northern Pacific Exteriors, a licensed general contractor from Lacey, Washington, was started by Mark Waggoner and Kasim Shake, offering construction solutions such as roofing, metal roofing, siding, James Hardie siding, gutters, remodeling, window installation, etc. The company has found a place in Angie’s List of Best Seattle Contractors in 2012 apart from receiving 11 Pages of Happiness nominations. The contractor has its service areas in Pierce, Thurston, Kitsap and King Counties.



Northern Pacific Exteriors provides products and installation services at affordable rates to customers. The customers can obtain free estimates before the purchase with no additional hidden fees. Several products offered by the company are at factory direct pricing and carry lifetime warranties on them.



With several years in the business, Mark Waggoner and Kasim Shake began the operations of Northern Pacific Exteriors because they felt that the key element missing from the industry was customer service. Shake said, “Our client’s happiness is actually above putting money in our pocket.”



The contractor states that the latest technology is employed for their services and products are provided in colors and styles that match people’s homes. The company is licensed, insured, bonded and affordable for all kinds of budgets. Home owners are given the liberty to inspect job sites of the contractor. Discounts are provided for military personnel and senior citizens and coupons are available on the contractor’s website for customers wanting to save on their purchases.



Referring to the products and services offered by the company, Shake added, “Northern’s business model excludes hidden fees and high-pressure sales tactics, offers green products such as metal roofing materials and Energy Star windows, and recycles wood, metal and plastic.”



Marie Maximo, a Seattle Angie’s List member, who had hired Northern Pacific Exteriors to replace her roof and gutters, said, “They didn’t act like a company. They acted more like a caring neighbor.”



More details about Northern Pacific Exteriors can be obtained from their website http://www.np-exteriors.com/ . The website also provides a free guide to roofing solutions. The company can be reached for free consultation on (888) 851-1418.



About Northern Pacific Exteriors

Media Contact

Kilpatrick, Michelle

Northern Pacific Exteriors

1420 Marvin Rd NE

Lacey, WA 98516

(888) 851-1418

http://www.np-exteriors.com