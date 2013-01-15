Award-Winning Novelist, Bob Adamov, Releases eBook Version of 'The Other Side of Hell'

Wooster, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/15/2013 -- With a growing demand for his work, author Bob Adamov is delighted to announce an eBook version of his latest novel, ‘The Other Side of Hell’.



Originally released on paper in 2008, the book continues his hugely-popular Emerson Moore series and Lake Erie Island best-sellers.



Synopsis:



In 1944 a mysterious German raider from Hitler’s pirate fleet disappears in the Caribbean. A Soviet Navy frigate, sunk off Grand Cayman Island years later, holds a key secret to the Cuban Missile Crisis.



A tragedy on the dangerous wintry ice of Lake Erie causes Washington Post investigative reporter EMERSON MOORE to escape to the Cayman Islands after a brief stop in Key West for Put-in-Bay Days where his ex-Navy SEAL friend, SAM DUNCAN, faced an assassination attempt.



In the Cayman Islands, MOORE is pulled into the intrigue surrounding nefarious Jamaican drug lord, PRYCE CLARKE, and his surreptitious underwater activities in Boatswain’s Bay off of DiveTech. At the same time, MOORE’s curiosity involves him in the search for the missing German raider and he uncovers the surprising twist as to what the Soviet Union had planned for the United States during the Cuban Missile Crisis.



The provocative cast of characters also includes legendary Put-in-Bay island singer MIKE “MAD DOG” ADAMS, an attractive and reticent Jamaican woman, a furtive Royal Caymanian Police Superintendent and the rapscallions at Durty Reid’s Bar and Grille in Red Bay.



From the wintry ice of the Lake Erie islands to the warm island breezes of the Cayman Islands, The Other Side of Hell delivers a pirate raid, a series of murders and suspenseful underwater scuba action, and exciting explorations of the enchanting waters.



As the author explains, he enjoys creating the adventure and excitement that his readers crave.



“People demand good and hard-hitting literature. This is the beauty of a series; you can continue to satisfy the demand that your growing readership creates. By connecting with and listening to readers, they can also help shape the story and really immerse themselves in the middle of the action,” says Adamov.



Like the rest of his bibliography, ‘The Other Side of Hell’ has received a constant flow of rave reviews.



“This is the fifth in the series, I've read them all and this is the best yet. Bob Adamov writes in the same style as popular author Clive Cussler. He starts with a historical backdrop, engages a likeable hero in an adventure that moves to multiple locations with plenty of action and a surprise conclusion,” says T. Klimczak, who reviewed the book on Amazon.



Another reader, Leonard R. Fuchs Jr, was equally as impressed. He hailed the book, “Another great page turner. This book will cause you to lose sleep. Made the mistake of starting the book in the late evening and didn't put the book down until I'd finished in the early morning hours. Great characters and character development.”



About Bob Adamov

A Kent State University graduate, Adamov resides in Wooster, Ohio. He often can be seen in Put-in-Bay, Key West and the Cayman Islands, hanging out with his scuba diving and treasure hunter friends. He had worked for an Arlington, Virginia-based defense contractor in the intelligence sector.



Adamov was the featured author at the 2006 Ernest Hemingway Literary Festival in Key West. He was recently named Writer of the Year for 2010 in regional competition sponsored by the University of Akron’s Wayne College. His first novel was a 2003 runner up as the top fiction novel in the Great Lakes (won by Pulitzer Prize winner – Middlesex.) His novels were rated 5 Stars by the Midwest Book Review and named as top novels in northeast Ohio by the Akron Beacon Journal. His novels have won awards at the Hollywood Book Festival, London Book Festival, New York Book Festival and the Indie Awards. Hollywood producer Jerry Bruckheimer’s staff compared Adamov’s writing style to Clive Cussler and Tom Clancy