Award-Winning Podcast Being Here Celebrates Valentine's Month with Special Relationship Episodes and Events

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/30/2020 -- To celebrate Valentine's Day, Ariel & Shya Kane, hosts of award-winning personal growth podcast Being Here, will offer four episodes throughout the month of February on the theme of relationships.



With Valentine's Day approaching, many individuals and couples are looking to find or strengthen their love relationships. Happily married for more than 35 years, the Kanes will share real, practical ways to have happiness and harmony in a relationship in each February episode of Being Here. Their practical transformational approach is based on listening, compassion, and being in the moment, and creates a possibility for having magic in all relationships including – and most especially – with oneself.



Dr. Maryel McKinley says, "Years of therapy cannot touch what the Kanes can do in minutes."



The following episodes will air on Wednesdays in February at 9 am PT / 11 am CT / 12 pm ET on the Empowerment Channel of the VoiceAmerica Talk Radio Network – the largest producer of live internet talk radio in the world. Shortly after broadcasting, each episode will also be available to stream or download as a podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Google Play, Stitcher and numerous other podcasting apps:



Magical Relationships 101, February 5, 2020 (https://www.voiceamerica.com/episode/119262/magical-relationships-101)



The Art of Asking, February 12, 2020

(https://www.voiceamerica.com/episode/119269/the-art-of-asking)



360 Listening, February 19, 2020

(https://www.voiceamerica.com/episode/119270/360-listening)



The Greatest Love Of All, February 26, 2020

(https://www.voiceamerica.com/episode/119271/the-greatest-love-of-all)



The Kanes will also be hosting two special live events this month on the theme of "Magical Relationships" – an in-person seminar in New York City on Monday, February 10th and an International Video Seminar on Tuesday, February 11th. (https://www.transformationmadeeasy.com/magical-relationships/)



About Ariel & Shya Kane

Ariel and Shya Kane are internationally acclaimed seminar leaders, business consultants and the authors of several award-winning books. In 1987, after years of diligently striving to improve themselves and their lives, they spontaneously experienced a profound and fundamental shift. They fell into the current moment, which sparked a new way of living – directly, in this moment of now, without stress, worry or guilt. They have been living this lifestyle and sharing it with others ever since. Their acclaimed seminars in New York City, Europe, and Costa Rica open up previously unseen possibilities in people's lives, allowing them to live the life of their dreams.



For the last 12 years, they have hosted Being Here, of one of the top-rated internet radio shows on the VoiceAmerica Talk Radio Network, reaching over a million listeners worldwide (http://www.transformationmadeeasy.com/beinghere). Their work has been featured in USA Today, The Huffington Post, on CBS, ABC and Fox News as well as Sirius XM, NPR and more. For additional information on the Kanes' award-winning books, seminars, podcast Being Here, Transformational Moments blog, Excellence Club email newsletter and more, visit: http://www.transformationmadeeasy.com



About Being Here with Ariel & Shya Kane

Being here is an ordinary person's guide to modern-day enlightenment. The show is a lively exploration of living in the moment. Through discussions and laughter, listeners discover how to be more satisfied in all areas of their life, relate in more honest and natural ways, remain centered during life's challenges, eliminate stress and dissolve knee-jerk behaviors that diminish spontaneity and creativity.



Each hour-long episode of Being Here features a different topic and most of the shows are life, enabling audience members to call in toll-free with questions. Audiences can listen to previously aired episodes posted in the show's archive, through the VoiceAmerica website; listeners can also stream and/or subscribe to Being Here from their mobile device using iTunes, Google Play, Spotify, Stitcher, iHeartRadio, the VoiceAmerica App or other podcasting apps. Being Here airs Wednesdays at 9am PT / 11am CT / 12pm ET and is rebroadcast at 9pm PT / 11pm CT / 12am ET (http://www.transformationmadeeasy.com/being-here-podcast/).



