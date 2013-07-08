Award-Winning Poet, Ca$Anova, Announces Compelling New Erotic Books

Kannapolis, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/08/2013 -- Many already know Ca$anova for his impressive poetry career that spans almost three decades. With his 2003 poem ‘Dreams Of You’ naming him Poet of the Year by the International Library of Poetry, thousands have grown to both love and appreciate his work.



However, such an award has spawned an unlikely yet equally successful directional change for Ca$anova, with his recent decision to break into the erotic poetry market. With a series of steamy books already on the shelves, Ca$anova is proof that creative hands cannot be bound to a single literary genre.



Book Synopses:



Sexxxstacy N' Love...Xxxplosive Poems: Sensual and loving poems and also hardcore and erotic poems.



Ca$anova Presents ...The Sexxual Xxstacy Zone: This book contains 30 erotic short including ‘Katrina's Addiction’, ‘Taste Me- Please Me’ and ‘Victoria's Rendezvous’.



Menage A' Trois: Chris is an attorney that gets sexually involved with his client Maria but he also comes in sexual contact with his two lusty secretaries, Chantelle and Diamondnique.



Sensual Sexual Desire: Cash is an author that meets a gorgeous waitress named Chantal. As their relationship gets better her sultry lusty sexy boss lady Jasmine comes in the picture with sexual favors towards Cash. He eventually does give in but he has to play them them both so Chantal doesn't find out...But Jasmine's husband does...



As the author explains, each of his books ties in perfectly with the real world.



“My erotic material is just a little different. There are a few interracial stories out there so I decided to do something different. It's not totally written for interracial couples but mainly for women in general. In other words my poetry book talks about how a man should treat a woman; for instance, every woman likes to be treated like a queen so I had to write from my heart,” says Ca$anova.



Continuing, “As far as the sex goes, I like to explain a deep sexual side of what people would say like lovemaking and having hard-core sex...explicit content. I write from detail to detail.”



Critics praise the author for his diligent attempts to give erotica fans something new and refreshing to read. Due to the increasing popularity of all four books, interested readers are urged to purchase their copies as soon as possible.



Each title can be purchased from Amazon.com.



About the Author: Ca$Anova

The author lives in Kannapolis, NC.