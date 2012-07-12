Award Winning Property Agency Metroworld Realty Is Honored With an Asia Success Award

Puchong, Malaysia -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/12/2012 -- From beautiful white sandy beaches and ancient reefs to towering skyscrapers and mystical caves, Malaysia continues to lure people from near and far with its wide range of breathtaking scenery and thriving metropolis.



With one of the fastest growing real estate markets in the world, people interested in purchasing or renting Malaysia property should seek guidance from an experienced team of real estate agents who are familiar with the area.



For more than a decade, people throughout the world have been turning to the award winning property agency Metroworld Realty for help locating, purchasing or renting the ultimate Malaysian destination. Established in 2003, the company has garnered numerous accolades from businesses and customers alike for their outstanding real estate practices in Malaysia. Recently, Metroworld Realty Principal and founder Jason Doo Chang Wei was recognized with the Super Outstanding Entrepreneur award in the Outstanding Leader of Real Estate Agency field from the Asia Success Award 2011/2012.



Whether a person is looking for an apartment in Penang or a business owner is interesting in finding a Kuala Lumpur shop listing, Metroworld Realty can help. The company specializes in sales, rentals and leases for primary and secondary residential, commercial and agriculture properties.



Metroworld Realty also offers comprehensive services in the areas of auctions and tenders, marketing research and advisory and project marketing planning.



According to Jason Doo, “Metroworld Realty constantly strives for new break through contemporary delivery systems and to enhance its operation efficiency to achieving clients’ utmost confidence and satisfaction. The vision of the company is to provide a ‘One Stop’ proximity delivery system servicing and enlightening all its clients with the latest know-how of the property market to ensure that they secure the best available deal.”



Individuals and businesses can browse the company’s large selection of Malaysia property listings right on their website and can sort by properties for sale or rent. Owners can also list their properties on the site using the company’s simple submission form.



As a household name in the Malaysia real estate market, Metroworld Realty is headquartered in Puchong and has branch offices in Cheras, Kota Damansara, Mont’ Kiara, Klang, two branches in Penang, Melaka and is still looking for potential areas to expand throughout Malaysia.



Metroworld Realty Sdn Bhd is currently recruiting intensively for Principal, Resident Manager, Team Leaders, Senior and Fresh negotiators to join our dynamic team and earn unlimited income.



For more information about starting a career in Metroworld Realty or to view a wide range of available Malaysia property, visit http://www.metroworld.com.my



About Metroworld Realty

Since its inception in 2003, Metroworld Realty has been offering superior real estate practices in Malaysia. With offices located throughout Malaysia, the company is registered with the Board of Valuers, Appraisers and Estate Agents Malaysia, which is under the purview of Ministry of Finance.