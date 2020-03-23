Award-Winning Puzzle Makers Launches Kickstarter Campaign for His New Puzzle!

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/23/2020 -- Organic Enigmas is an inspiring new puzzle project by a renowned American puzzle maker Daniel Diehl. He is also an award-winning artist from South Carolina and has received several regional and national awards in the fields of fine arts. This new project is based on organic puzzles of plant and animal cells, and the artist is introducing these cellular puzzles as the next generation of jigsaw puzzles.



To introduce these Organic Enigmas to the world, Daniel has recently launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter, and he is welcoming generous support and backing by the Kickstarter community. These wooden jigsaw puzzles are for the people of all age groups and they are not only interesting but also quite educational and exciting. The goal of this Kickstarter campaign is to raise a sum of US$ 5,000, and the artist is offering these puzzles as a reward for the backers with worldwide shipping.



The Kickstarter Campaign is located on the web at:



www.kickstarter.com/projects/cellpuzzles1/organic-enigmas-plant-and-animal-cell-puzzles and all funds raised through this Kickstarter campaign will play a major role in the production and shipping of these interesting puzzles. The artist is offering these puzzles as a reward for the backers with worldwide shipping and he is also offering several stretch goals for the campaign. Furthermore, more details are available on the Kickstarter campaign page of the project.



About Daniel Diehl

Daniel Diehl is an award-winning American artist and puzzle maker from South Carolina, and he has created an interesting new puzzle called Organic Enigmas. These plant and animal cells puzzles are basically wooden jigsaw puzzles and helps students and people understand about life and evolution. The project is currently being crowdfunded on Kickstarter and backers can find out more by pledging and donating in the crowdfunding campaign.



Contact:



Contact Person: Daniel T Diehl

Company: Palmetto Puzzle Works

Country: United States

Phone: 8434527044

Email: danieldiehl74@gmail.com

Website: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/cellpuzzles1/organic-enigmas-plant-and-animal-cell-puzzles