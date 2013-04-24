Award-Winning Wedding Photographer in Perth Available

Perth, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2013 -- Jason Soon has won many photography awards for his work, and now announces the launch of a new website. Based in Perth, Western Australia, the photographer specializes in wedding photography and also captures the moments of pre-wedding events and engagements. A blend of photojournalistic, traditional and candid styles are used to capture the essence of each event and help the memories last.



Jason Soon Photography specializes in Perth wedding photography sessions at the location of the customer’s choice. Photos can be taken in the customer’s home, while Soon can also suggest a location or travel throughout Australia and international locations.



The website details all of the services available. In addition to photos for weddings and related events, supplemented exclusively by Jorgensen Albums, Jason Soon specializes in personal portraits and corporate photography. The photographer will cater to all needs including head shots, advertisements, building images, and conferences, product launches, and other events.



Examples of Jason Soon’s work can be found throughout the website. A blog covers specific events while a complete portfolio offers a wide range of examples to demonstrate the photographer’s capabilities.



Prospects can find a great deal of information about the services provided. Also, questions are answered so customers know exactly what to expect. Equipment, service, and methods are covered, separating Jason Soon from the typical photographer.



Jason Soon runs a boutique photography studio and works to capture the emotion of the wedding day. For each customer, he’ll meet with them and discuss the appropriate package. He is a member of the Wedding & Portrait Photographers International. Recognitions include the 2013 AIPP Silver Award – Wedding Album, 2013 Australian Bridal Photographic Competition – Wedding (Open Brief), 2012 Creative Asia Bronze Award – Wedding Open, and the 2012 AIPP Silver Award – Wedding APPA, plus many more.



For more information on Jason Soon Photography and the services provided, visit http://www.jasonsoon.com.au.



About Jason Soon Photography

Media Contact:

Jason Soon

info@jasonsoon.com.au

Perth, Western Australia

http://www.jasonsoon.com.au