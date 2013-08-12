Award Winning Wireless Emporium Releases New Range of iPhone Battery Accessories

Orange County, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/12/2013 -- Battery life of the iPhone has always been its weakest point, but a whole slew of accessories have been released by third party developers to counteract this shortcoming, the best of which are now available at award winning Wireless Emporium. The new selection of iPhone chargers can extend battery life or recharge batteries using a variety of creative means, and are small enough to be carried in a handbag or pocket alongside the phone itself.



Power users, that is, phone users who make the most of their features throughout the day, often find that battery life does not extend far enough. Wireless Emporium now has iPhone accessories including car chargers, solar chargers, and rechargeable power banks that will keep phones alive for longer without needing to resort to a terrestrial power source.



The iPhone 5 car charger uses the cigarette port much like any other car charger for mobile or GPS, while the solar charger uses the sun’s rays to charge a battery which then transfers its charge to the iPhone, creating free energy to top up the iPhone’s lifespan considerably.



A spokesperson for Wireless Emporium explained, “People value their connectedness now at a premium and losing battery life on a phone can feel almost like losing a limb. Individuals who can’t stay connected might panic their bosses, parents, friends, or even themselves if they cannot access their digital maps and in built GPS. As phones become more powerful and users more reliant, their longevity becomes increasingly essential. These accessories effectively counteract the downsides, so users can enjoy peace of mind.”



Wireless Emporium has gathered considerable praise from consumers and industry commentators for the quality and pricing of their accessories. Their awards include being listed in the INC. 5000, Internet Retailer 500, Red Herring 100 and OC Business Journal’s list of Fastest Growing Private Companies. This latest range of iPhone accessories is set to become another home run for the company.



About Wireless Emporium

Wireless Emporium is the leading online retailer of cell phones and cell phone accessories servicing over 1 million happy customers in the US and Canada. Combining great service with dynamic inventory and low prices, Wireless Emporium offers one of the most comprehensive and satisfying shopping experiences online. In addition to low prices, Wireless Emporium offers fast free shipping and EZ No-Hassle guarantee on all orders placed on the site. No gimmicks, no fine print, just quality and service consumers can trust. For more information, please visit: http://www.wirelessemporium.com/