Awareness Through Literature Author Stephen Cummings Helps to Bring Awareness to the Ever-Growing Problem of Human Trafficking

Charleston, WV -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/14/2013 -- Far from being a crime that happens away from home and to people we don’t know, human trafficking has been a horrifyingly increasing crime in the United States. Author Stephen Cummings is helping to raise awareness of this terror by making himself available for media outlets interested in educating the public about these crimes, and with his new novel, Lost Sheep.



Cummings expertly sets Lost Sheep in small town America, helping readers to realize that the crime of human trafficking is, indeed, happening on American soil, and those responsible are settling in to its towns, cities, and homes. Cummings also cleverly illustrates that human traffickers are not always gun-toting crime syndicates, as Hollywood often portrays them, but are hiding in plain sight among the unsuspecting victims of their heinous trade.



Subtly using scripture throughout his book, Cummings also appeals to the humanity of his readers, reminding them that those who see evil but do not stop it are equally as guilty, and that the Christian thing to do is help those in need; raising awareness of human trafficking is just such an instance.



Readers will find themselves easily drawn in to Cummings’ urgent writing style, easily becoming caught up in the immediacy of the problem of human trafficking. Undoubtedly, they will be inspired to help the victims of this terrible crime, and, in this way, Cummings is helping to raise awareness of human trafficking every day, one reader at a time.



About Stephen Cummings

A fifty-nine-year-old bachelor, Stephen Cummings lives in Clarksburg, West Virginia. He holds a master’s degree in Geography, and enjoys walking, biking, and meteorology. He hopes that Lost Sheep will help Americans to be aware of human trafficking on their own soil, and so be inspired to bring an end to it. He supports organizations such as “End Human Trafficking Now” and http://www.Traffic911.com, and encourages his readers to get involved in these organizations to help raise awareness and make a difference.