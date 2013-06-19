Away-from-Home Tissue and Hygiene in Costa Rica - New Report Available

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Away-From-Home Tissue and Hygiene in Costa Rica", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/19/2013 -- As a consequence of the ongoing economic slowdown in Costa Rica, more companies and public institutions in Costa Rica are coming under pressure to make significant budgets cuts, compromising value growth in away-from-home tissue and hygiene as the category shifts further towards value-for-money options and economy products. This also means that unit price continues to play a key role in the purchasing decision process in away-from-home tissue and hygiene. On the other hand, the category's...
Euromonitor International's Away-From-Home Tissue and Hygiene in Costa Rica report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Away-From-Home Hygiene, Away-From-Home Tissue.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
