Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Away-From-Home Tissue and Hygiene in Finland", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/04/2013 -- AFH tissue and hygiene recorded current value growth of 3% in 2012. The shift towards premium products in recent years has put upwards pressure on unit prices. This trend was strong in AFH tissue, which saw volume sales stagnate while current value sales increased by 3%. Within AFH hygiene, demand continues to increase as the number of elderly Finns is growing in Finland.
Euromonitor International's Away-From-Home Tissue and Hygiene in Finland report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Away-From-Home Hygiene, Away-From-Home Tissue.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Away-From-Home Tissue and Hygiene market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Tissue and Hygiene in Israel
- Tissue and Hygiene in Morocco
- Tissue and Hygiene in the United Kingdom
- Tissue and Hygiene in Chile
- Tissue and Hygiene in Finland
- Tissue and Hygiene in the Netherlands
- Tissue and Hygiene in Ecuador
- Tissue and Hygiene in Mexico
- Tissue and Hygiene in Bulgaria
- Tissue and Hygiene in Guatemala