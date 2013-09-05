Away-from-Home Tissue and Hygiene in Japan - New Study Released

Fast Market Research recommends "Away-From-Home Tissue and Hygiene in Japan" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/05/2013 -- One of the AFH product types to see vibrant sales growth in 2012 was incontinence, driven by Japan's ageing population trend. However, current value growth slowed down to 2% in 2012, compared to a 3% increase in 2011. This was due to the introduction of new healthcare reform in April 2012, by the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare, which aims to make the provision of healthcare more market-orientated. The reform encourages people in need of nursing services to receive nursing care at home...
Euromonitor International's Away-From-Home Tissue and Hygiene in Japan report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Away-From-Home Hygiene, Away-From-Home Tissue.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Away-From-Home Tissue and Hygiene market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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