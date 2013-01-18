"Away-from-Home Tissue and Hygiene in Pakistan" Now Available at Fast Market Research

New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Away-From-Home Tissue and Hygiene in Pakistan"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/18/2013 -- A growing restaurant industry and increased urbanisation have increased the demand for AFH products substantially. Since the consumer base consists of a small number of businesses at the moment, there is immense potential for growth in this category. However, the recent terrorism scare has substantially decreased the number of visitors to restaurants and other public places, or in general, places away from home, which has undermined the level at which the category could have grown this year,...
Euromonitor International's Away-From-Home Tissue and Hygiene in Pakistan report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2007-2011, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2016 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Away-From-Home Hygiene, Away-From-Home Tissue.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years' experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
