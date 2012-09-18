Away-From-Home Tissue and Hygiene in Romania - New Market Report Now Available

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Away-From-Home Tissue and Hygiene in Romania", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/18/2012 -- The significant decline of sales of AFH products was determined mainly by the negative effects of the financial crisis on the Romanian society in terms of hygiene. The austerity measures taken in 2010 in order to reduce the public deficit lead to the loss of the purchasing power for the majority of the population. As a consequence, consumption declined as well as the frequency of visits to consumer foodservice, which accounted for high sales of AFH products. The growing unemployment of public...
Euromonitor International's Away-From-Home Tissue and Hygiene in Romania report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2007-2011, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2016 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Away-From-Home Hygiene, Away-From-Home Tissue.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
