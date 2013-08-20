"Away-from-Home Tissue and Hygiene in South Korea" Published

Fast Market Research recommends "Away-From-Home Tissue and Hygiene in South Korea" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2013 -- Away-from-home tissue and hygiene showed positive growth regardless of the economic downturn in 2012. In particular, value sales of away-from-home hygiene increased by 9% and away-from-home tissue increased by 3%.
Euromonitor International's Away-From-Home Tissue and Hygiene in South Korea report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Away-From-Home Hygiene, Away-From-Home Tissue.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Away-From-Home Tissue and Hygiene market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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