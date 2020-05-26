Aweber to Be Listed as a Top Player in the Landing Page Builders Market on 360Quadrants

Northrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/26/2020 -- Aweber will be listed as a top player in the Landing Page Builders segment on 360Quadrants.AWeber is an email marketing software company that helps to small businesses and entrepreneurs to create and send emails globally to connect with their prospects and customers. AWeber Landing Page Builders is software for landing page building that is used for creating amazing landing pages for online business. It helps the users for creating landing pages quickly and easily that look creative and attractive. Any person from different profiles can start with a landing page online with ease. AWeber Landing Page Builders has the capability of creating different and beautiful landing pages for the users.



Recently, Aweber has introduced a web landing page builder tool, an extension of its email product. AWeber Landing Page Builder can smoothly be integrated with AWeber's email marketing software that allows users to quickly create visually-stunning landing pages for a variety of uses. This launch helps Aweber to drive more participation to provide a more comprehensive email marketing experience for small businesses. Aweber pricing details can be found on 360Quadrants.



360Quadrants, the most granular comparison platform,is working on releasing a quadrant on landing Page Builders to help businesses make quicker and more informed decisions. 360Quadrants combines inputs from various industry experts, buyers, and vendors, and conducts extensive secondary research inclusive of annual reports, company press releases, investor presentations, white paper, and various directories and databases in order to rate the companies in every quadrant.



360Quadrants covers 30 companies in the Landing Page Builders space and will place the top 25 of them in a quadrant based on their quality, reliability, and business outcome. These 25 companies will be categorized as Visionary Leaders, Innovators, Dynamic Differentiators, and Emerging Companies.



Along with the listing of Aweber Landing Page Builders 360Quadrants has worked on listing ConvertFlow, Force24, ShortStack, TARS, Unstack, VerticalResponse, Visual Stories, GreenRope, Kartra, Wishpond and Zotabox among others as the top vendors in theLanding Page Builders. The platform will also provide the most granular Landing Page Builders comparisons between vendors.



Landing page builder solutions allow both technical and non-technical users to deploy effective and stunning web pages that drive the achievement of specific conversion goals. Landing pages designed using these solutions effectively convert more visitors to a specific action, such as signing up for a free trial, a newsletter, or a subscription service. With landing page builders, non-developers can easily test page prototypes to discover the reaction and impact of customers, buyers, and other website visitors.



360 Scoring Methodology



Top Companies in Landing Page Builders will be rated using the following methodology -



A highly experienced team of researchers and senior analysts conduct extensive research to generate a list of vendors (competitors).

A patent-pending algorithm is used to collect inputs from key stakeholders—industry experts, buyers, vendors, and 360Quadrants analysts—based on criteria for Product Maturity and Company Maturity.

Criteria under Product Maturity include breadth and depth of product/service offering, product features and functionalities, product differentiation, and their impact on customer value.

Criteria under Company Maturity include geographical footprint, partner ecosystem, financial stability, and client coverage or sector footprint.

Approximately 20+ in-depth parameters will be considered for research for the Landing Page Builders market. These parameters will be updated every 6 months to ensure latest developments are taken into consideration.

A weight is assigned to each stakeholder based on information gathered pertaining to the above criteria as well as inputs from stakeholders. These inputs follow the order of priority given below:

Buyers

Industry Experts

360Quadrants Analysts

Vendors (Competitors)

The inputs are analyzed, and a final rating is assigned to each vendor (competitor).

After the finalization of ratings, each vendor is placed in the most relevant quadrant based on their score.



