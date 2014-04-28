Awesome Vapor Shares New Study Finding No Risk from E-Cigarette Contaminants

Cumming, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/28/2014 -- Awesome Vapor, a provider of high-quality e-cigarettes, their accessories, and e-liquids, has announced that there is a new study showing that there is no risk from contaminants from e-cigarettes.



Published by BMC Public Health, the study found that both users and bystanders do not face any risk from e-cigarette contaminants. The study, done by Professor Igor Burstyn, Drexel University School of Public Health, made a number of conclusions that will undoubtedly shock many a politician and would-be regulation maker with the following being the main headline maker:



Even when compared to workplace standards for involuntary exposures, and using several conservative (erring on the side of caution) assumptions, the exposures from using e-cigarettes fall well below the threshold for concern for compounds with known toxicity. That is, even ignoring the benefits of e-cigarette use and the fact that the exposure is actively chosen, and even comparing to the levels that are considered unacceptable to people who are not benefiting from the exposure and do not want it, the exposures would not generate concern or call for remedial action.



Continuing on in this vein, the report found that “contamination by metals is shown to be at similarly trivial levels that pose no health risk” and that “there is no serious concern about the contaminants such as volatile organic compounds (formaldehyde, acrolein, etc.) in the liquid or produced by heating.”



Talking about this last point, an Awesome Vapor spokesperson said, “That’s right, even the much hullabalooed formaldehyde threat is not true.” He added that he hopes the scientific study helps to quell the rising political threat against a person’s right to enjoy e-cigarettes.



About Awesome Vapor

Awesome Vapor, a family owned and run business, was founded in 2009 by Arno Lamb, who just so happens to have been able to leave behind his two-pack-a-day smoking habit thanks to the joy he gets out of e-cigarettes. “[Now] I get a lot more flavors and different varieties than smokers do,” said the formerly carcinogen-stained Lamb.



Lamb and his team work closely with their manufacturer and customers to design, develop and continually improve Awesome Vapor’s cutting edge e-cigarette products and e-juice selection. Lamb says he is proud to be able to offer high-quality vaporizer products and accessories along with the comprehensive customer care for which Awesome Vapor has become known at very reasonable prices.