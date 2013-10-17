AWMA Now Has Extensive Selection of MMA Equipment on Clearance

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/17/2013 -- For those MMA fighters who are looking for high-quality, long-lasting equipment for their training, AWMA® is pleased to announce they are now featuring an abundance of MMA equipment on clearance. With all kinds of body protection, fighters can select shin guards, gloves, shields, head guards, mouth guards and more at an unbeatable price. Some top brand products have made their way to the clearance rack and those looking for big-name MMA equipment can show up to training in style with official UFC fighting gloves or ProForce® shorts, mats, and shin guards.



When getting into an MMA ring, the body can take a bruising without the proper protection. For those seriously interested in learning the skills of the craft and getting quicker with their movements, the proper gear and equipment will help them reach their potential. The most important part of the body is the head. With all the serious head injuries in various sports, a direct hit to the head can cause serious long term effects. AWMA® has TOP TEN® brand head gear available on clearance for the low price of $69.95. These TOP TEN® head guards feature the highest quality protective gear, with extra forehead padding for those kicks and punches that can’t be avoided, as well as extra openings to let the head breathe.



Customers can purchase an entire equipment set on clearance with fighting shorts, fighting gloves, and kick shields. With the clearance prices, kids and adults alike can start their UFC and MMA aspirations with some of the high-quality products offered by AWMA®. Aside from TOP TEN®, there are many other top brands available at low prices for MMA gear and equipment.



AWMA® serves as a one-stop shop for all mixed martial arts gear. Whether in training or an advanced fighter, there comes a time when new equipment or a new uniform in a necessity. With jiu-jitsu equipment, judo equipment, weapons, and sparring gear, there is something at AWMA® for every fighter. For more information on their clearance products or to browse their entire inventory to select equipment of interest, please call a customer service representative at 800-589-8132 or visit their website today.



About AWMA®

AWMA®, Asian World of Martial Arts, is a one stop shop for martial arts enthusiasts of all kinds. With apparel, gear bags, patches, uniforms, training equipment and weapons while providing all the essentials for sports like boxing, all martial arts, and MMA the web site for AWMA® has left nothing out.



For more information about AWMA®, visit http://www.awma.com/.