AWMA Now Has Wide Variety of Sparring Gear on Clearance

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/22/2013 -- Many individuals wish to enhance their abilities through training. This is true for physical fitness, learning a new niche, even practicing extensively. For fighters, training provides an opportunity to get quicker, better, and stronger with certain techniques and moves. Protection is vital when it comes to training for karate and MMA, and AWMA®, Asian World of Martial Arts, is pleased to announce they now have an extensive collection of sparring gear on clearance.



The clearance rack features top brands of gear and protection, including ProForce®, Ringstar, Adidas, and Hayabusa. Sparring is a way to get prepared for a fight and work on the fundamentals of being competitive in the ring or on the mat. When it comes to mixed martial arts, sparring protection is as important as the training. There’s no sense in risking injury when sparring. Whether in need of head gear, ankle support, shin or forearm guards, or even a face mask to protect against a broken nose, customers can purchase these items at unbeatable prices on AWMA.com.



No matter if the customer is an experienced fighter or a beginner looking to learn the ropes of MMA, the variety of sparring gear on clearance can protect any fighter while training. There are Macho Warrior shoes for the low price of $31.96 to go with a full length leg protector for just $24.95. When looking to keep the upper body out of harm’s way and protected from a kick or punch to the chest, AWMA® has a full body protector as well as a three-padded shirt and five-padded shorts to lessen the impact. The padded gear is now available for just $35. The clearance specials include items for both men and women, helping them get into shape without the bumps and bruises that come from fighting on the mat.



In addition to sparring gear, customers can purchase selected accessories, uniforms, or karate and mixed martial arts at clearance prices as well. To hear more about the variety of mixed martial arts gear and customized equipment available from AWMA®, please visit their website or call customer service at 800-345-2962 today.



About AWMA®

AWMA®, Asian World of Martial Arts, is a one stop shop for martial arts enthusiasts of all kinds. With apparel, gear bags, patches, uniforms, training equipment and weapons while providing all the essentials for sports like boxing, all martial arts, and MMA the web site for AWMA® has left nothing out.



For more information about AWMA®, visit http://www.awma.com/.