AWMA Now Offering Competition Bo Staff Sale with New Low Prices

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/31/2013 -- There are many different materials that can make up a competition bo. A bo is a long weapon used in martial arts originating in Okinawa and feudal Japan. They are usually made of a hard wood such as red or white oak, but in recent years they have been rendered with new materials such as fiberglass. The martial arts weapons come in many different lengths and colors and are now available for as low as $5.00 from AWMA®. The long polished wood is made with round smooth edges to prevent any splintering from occurring during competition and training.



For those looking for MMA equipment that might be looking for specific sizes and weights for demonstration purposes, all the equipment can be found at AWMA®. One will want it to be as light as possible to provide greater control and speed. With this new low price on select bo staffs, martial artists will be able to save money when it comes to building their martial art equipment inventory. Whether it is for personal use or training a class, one can’t go wrong with the AWMA® bo staff. In the beginning stages of the bo they were made from stone and were very heavy. Through the years they have evolved into the lightweight, durable material ideal for competing that will last and be far more efficient. At AWMA® there are many different lengths, colors and finishes to choose from with a select few for as low as $5.00, which is an unbeatable price anywhere.



ProForce® has created quality products for more than 41 years and is used by martial artist champions around the world, which is all the more reason to take advantage of this opportunity to get bo staffs at a discount. The bo staff once used as a self defense weapon has revolutionized over the years into training and competition equipment. For those who teach a class or are looking for their own personal MMA equipment, visit AWMA® online to browse through their wide selection of bo staffs and other supplies for martial arts.



About AWMA®

AWMA®, Asian World of Martial Arts, is a one stop shop for martial arts enthusiasts of all kinds. With apparel, gear bags, patches, uniforms, training equipment and weapons while providing all the essentials for sports like boxing, all martial arts, and MMA the web site for AWMA® has left nothing out.



For more information for AWMA® visit http://www.awma.com/