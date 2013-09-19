AWMA Now Offering Custom Made Embroidered Gear in Their Inventory

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2013 -- If customers are participating in any sort of event and would like a way to show their involvement and support for that organization or event, Asian World of Martial Arts (AWMA®) is pleased to announce they are now making customized embroidered gear for all their valued customers. Instructors can purchase an embroidered shirt for their employees while making customized belts for all their martial arts students. This is a perfect way to look professional and add interest to any martial arts studio. Both the front and the back of the shirt can be customized with a slogan or logo.



When a student of martial arts wins their first tournament or their first match, a customized belt can be displayed in the home and serve as a remembrance to that accomplishment. Belts are also a great source of motivation to serve as a reminder of what that individual wants to achieve. These customized karate belts can have vertical or horizontal text. In addition to belts, AWMA® offers customers the chance to embroider their hats, uniform shirts, and even gym bags. Most martial artists are proud of their accomplishments in the gym, and getting a customized bag to pack all their martial arts gear into is a great gift for any student.



Serving as a one stop shop for all martial arts needs and accessories, customers and martial arts instructors also have the opportunity to order their very own customized embroidered patches. Whether it’s the emblem of a martial arts school or a tournament where the competition is fierce, AWMA® can make those patches with the logos and words of the client’s choice. These custom made patches can be ordered with a minimum of 50 patches and prices vary depending on the size—up to 12 inches—design and various borders that the client selects.



Delivery for the belts usually takes two weeks while patches require a longer process and can take up to six weeks to be delivered. Those interested can call 800-589-8132 to have a customer service representative walk through the process and help customers decide the design, border, or the idea altogether. If there’s a design sketched out on the computer, clients can send AWMA® an e-mail after they’ve talked on the phone. To see what a finished product might look like, please browse samples on the website today.



About AWMA®

AWMA®, Asian World of Martial Arts, is a one stop shop for martial arts enthusiasts of all kinds. With apparel, gear bags, patches, uniforms, training equipment and weapons while providing all the essentials for sports like boxing, all martial arts, and MMA the website for AWMA® has left nothing out.



For more information for AWMA® visit http://www.awma.com/.