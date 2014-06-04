AWMA Now Offering Discount Rashguards and Grappling Shorts Online

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2014 -- AWMA® is now offering rashguards and grappling shorts at discount prices from their online store. The ProForce Thunder Long Sleeve Rashguard is made from poly/spandex fiber and is perfect for Jiu-Jitsu practice. These shirts protect martial artists’ skin from harsh floor mats and provide moisture protection throughout even the sweatiest of training sessions. The material is strong and durable and will withstand many impacts over time.



The user stays cool and dry while wearing the ProForce Thunder Long Sleeve Rashguard while being cradled by an advanced compression fit design. These shirts come in Medium, Large, and X-Large, all for $39.95.



AWMA® is also the number one spot on the web to buy grappling shorts. The ProForce Thunder Combat Shorts are now only $8 for Small, Medium, and Large. Made from 100% Lycra fabric, the shorts have two color coordinating combinations and interior lining for the best in comfort and appearance.



Or try the ProForce Gladiator Ultra MMA Board Shorts, available in 30” to 42” waist for $44.95. with 7 sizes to choose from and reinforced hook and look locks for front closure, these authentic MMA training shorts offer the perfect fit for any user. Available now in solid black or black with white trim. Contact AWMA® to speak to an expert for more information on any of the above products.



For the best place to buy MMA rashguards, grappling shorts, and martial arts equipment of all kinds, visit AWMA® online or call 800-345-2962.



About AWMA®

AWMA®, Asian World of Martial Arts, is a one stop shop for martial arts enthusiasts of all kinds. With apparel, gear bags, patches, uniforms, training equipment and weapons while providing all the essentials for sports like boxing, all martial arts, and MMA the web site for AWMA® has left nothing out.



For more information about AWMA®, visit http://www.awma.com/.